"Nadal going for the record, Carlos Alcaraz on fire, here Djokovic for 23" - Casper Ruud upbeat despite 3rd Slam final loss in a row

Casper Ruud reflected on his Grand Slam career so far after his 2023 French Open final loss against Novak Djokovic.

Casper Ruud, who lost the Roland Garros final against Rafael Nadal last year, faced the same fate at the 2023 French Open. Despite his best efforts, he suffered a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Djokovic 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final on Sunday, June 11.

This is the Norwegian’s third straight loss in a Grand Slam final. He previously featured in the summit clashes of the 2022 French Open against Rafael Nadal, and the 2022 US Open against Carlos Alcaraz.

Casper Ruud reflected on his three successive Major final losses after his latest defeat to Djokovic. He pointed out that the three players he has encountered so far, have been “very tough,” with history on the line.

At the 2022 claycourt Major, Rafael Nadal lifted his 22nd Grand Slam to extend the men’s record at the time. Meanwhile, both Ruud and Alcaraz were gunning for the top spot in the ATP rankings at the 2022 US Open, which went the way of the Spaniard -- making him the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history. The recently concluded tournament in Paris saw Novak Djokovic create a new men's Slam record.

“Obviously, anyone you play in a Grand Slam final is going to be a good player. But the three players I've played is just Rafa going for, at the time, the record for 22, and then Carlos who was just on fire in New York, and then here, Novak, going for 23. I played very tough players,” Casper Ruud noted in his final French Open press-conference.

Ruud opined that he has not been so fortunate in that aspect, as other “playable” Slam finalists have eluded him. In the recent years, numerous younger players such as Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and Nick Kyrgios have featured in Major finals.

“There have been other maybe players in the final, also in the last years, that have maybe been more -- what should I say? -- playable or beatable,” he said.

However, he admitted that he can’t make excuses about facing tougher opponents.

“I can't just sit and make excuses, but let's see what the future holds,” he said.

"Whatever happened last year is just not a one-time case" – Casper Ruud after 2023 French Open final

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open

Casper Ruud has been one of the most consistent players on tour in the past few years. The Norwegian has featured in 17 career finals, including three Grand Slams and the ATP finals, and lifted ten titles.

The 24-year-old, who entered the World's Top-100 for the first time in 2019, had a steady rise in the rankings, and reached a career-high of World No. 2 last year.

Ruud remarked that his French Open 2023 final appearance is the proof of his consistency.

“This is maybe the most important final that I reached, honestly. Here I sort of proved that whatever happened last year is just not like a one-time case,” he said in his presser. “Even for next year when we come back to Roland Garros, people are going to look, Oh, Casper didn't just make one final but he made it twice.”

The three-time Slam runner-up stated that he will now be aiming for success in the final test at Grand Slams, as winning a Major title is his “biggest dream.”

“One day I'm gonna try to obviously aim for a slam title. That's my biggest goal, my biggest dream in my career and in my life. It's been close, but close but no cigar, so I'm going to keep working and try to get it one day,” Casper Ruud said.

