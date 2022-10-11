Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae calls her his “Mrs.” as she poses in front of the Louvre in Paris

Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend Cordae cheered her on as she was seen enjoying a trip to Paris. The young tennis star posted pictures of her time in the French capital and posed in front of the famed Louvre Museum.

“At the Louvre because I am a work of art” Osaka wrote in her Instagram post.

Her beau Cordae was quick to respond to her striking pictures and called her his “Mrs.”

“Mrs. Put it on !!!” he commented with a series of French flags.

Naomi Osaka on instagram

The rapper, who is currently touring Europe, has been dating Osaka since 2019. The couple are going strong despite rumors that the two had called it quits a few months ago. Cordae has also been seen supporting Osaka during her tennis matches on the tour.

In an interview with GQ last year, the rapper said that they liked keeping their relationship private.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively. We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred.” Cordae said. “A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

Naomi Osaka hasn’t fared well in 2022

Naomi Osaka lost her opening match at the US Open to Danielle Collins

On the tennis front, Naomi Osaka has suffered a dip in her form. The Japanese player, currently ranked World No. 44, has registered a mere 14 wins against nine losses in 2022. The four-time Major winner’s best Grand Slam run of 2022 came at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round.

At the French Open and the US Open, Naomi Osaka faced first-round exits, whereas she did not participate in the Wimbledon championship due to an Achilles injury. Apart from the Slams, the most notable result posted by the 24-year-old was at the Miami Open, where she was defeated by Iga Swiatek in the final of the WTA 1000 event.

Naomi Osaka was last seen in action at the Japan Open where she advanced to the second round after her first-round opponent, Daria Saville, was forced to retire due to a knee injury after contesting just one game. Osaka herself did not compete in her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia and withdrew from the event due to abdominal pain.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today. It's an honor to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court, but my body won't let me. I will see you next year." Osaka said in a statement to the WTA.

Poll : 0 votes