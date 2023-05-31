After Novak Djokovic expressed his disappointment in some of Cameron Norrie's antics during their clash in Rome earlier in May, the Brit has responded by accusing the Serb of being late and failing to apologize.

In the fourth round of the 2023 Italian Open, Djokovic defeated Norrie 6-3, 6-4. The World No. 3 was unhappy with the Brit after getting his foot smashed with a ball in the match, for his over-the-top celebrations and his medical timeout right before the last game. It saw the 36-year-old express unhappiness and call him out on it.

Speaking to Eurosport recently, Norrie stated that the match started after the scheduled time because of Djokovic.

“He wanted some more time on the physio bed and the match was scheduled for 11 am and we walked out maybe 11.12 am, 11.13 am," the 13th-ranked player said. "I don’t think he saw any problem with that. He never said anything to me and never apologized. I asked, ‘Was that okay to do that?’ The officialsasaid, ‘Yeah, it's within the rules.’ I’ve never seen that before from any player. Regardless if it’s a tennis match or not, you turn up on time for whatever it is."

Norrie added that his celebration was similar to his other matches and that he didn't do anything extra because of the Serb.

“It was one of those matches where he’s one of the best players in the world and I wanted to play my best and compete as hard as I could," he added. "I didn’t think I was in his face at all. If anyone knows me, I’m pretty vocal in some matches. It was a regular tennis match for me."

The Brit also said that he was within the rules to take a medical timeout before clarifying that the smash was an accident.

“I was feeling my hip a little bit and I took the medical time-out. It is within the rules. And for him also, it’s in the rules to start the match on his time – being late. I apologized straight away and I didn’t see him. I looked up and hit the ball down low. I didn’t see him turn and concede the point," he said.

Novak Djokovic to face Marton Fucsovics in French Open 2023 R2

2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic will face World No. 83 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the second round of the 2023 French Open on Wednesday, May 31. This will be the fifth tour-level meeting between the two players, with the Serb leading 4-0 head-to-head so far.

Fucsovics beat home hope Hugo Grenier in four sets in his opening match on the first day of Roland Garros.

If Djokovic wins a third title in Paris, he will regain the World No. 1 ranking and become the first man to have 23 singles Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis.

