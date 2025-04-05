"Novak Djokovic gets guys who are abysmal on clay, this is seriously a joke" - Fans react to Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 draw ft. Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and other top ATP stars are set to compete at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Ahead of the commencement of the main draw action on April 6, tennis fans have shared their opinions on the draw.

As World No. 1 Jannik Sinner continues his three-month doping suspension, Alexander Zverev has entered the ATP Masters 1000 event as the top seed. Following a first-round bye, the German will face Matteo Berrettini or a qualifier in the first round. Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti loom as the World No. 2's potential third-round opponents, with defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas likely awaiting him in the quarterfinals.

Headlining the bottom half of the draw, No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Francisco Cerundolo or Fabio Fognini in the second round, followed by a possible third-round clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard will likely come up against Andrey Rublev or Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals.

Third seed Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is set to face Stan Wawrinka or Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match. Grigor Dimitrov and Nicolas Jarry feature as the Serb's potential third-round opponents, with Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev also looming in his quarter of the draw. The 24-time Grand Slam champion could then square off against Zverev in the semifinals.

Following the release of the draw, several fans asserted that Djokovic had an easy road to the semifinals, while Alexander Zverev had a "warzone" awaiting him with formidable opponents in his path.

"Zverev, the 1 seed, gets Berrettini, Rune, Tsitsipas in his quarter. Djokovic gets guys who are abysmal on clay. This is seriously a joke," one fan posted.

"Aside from Tabillo Novak can easily make the semi here. Zverev’s quarter is like a warzone," another fan chimed in.

"Djokovic has the AARP quarter. Average age is 32.3," said another.

Others, meanwhile, were divided over Carlos Alcaraz's projected run to the title. While one fan contended that the World No. 3 had a difficult draw, another argued that the only difficult opponent in his path was Francisco Cerundolo.

"This is a pretty bad draw for Alcaraz imo," one fan commented.

"The only challenge he'll face is cerundolo, otherwise it's an easy draw," another fan wrote.

"I think it's an okay draw for Carlos, but I said the same thing in Miami. I don't know which Carlitos I'll get, and that is the problem 😭," a fan shared.

"He’s losing to cerundolo you’ve read it here first," said yet another.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic can only meet in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters, since they feature in opposite halves of the draw.

Novak Djokovic aiming to win third Monte-Carlo Masters title; Carlos Alcaraz on the hunt for maiden crown

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his third Monte-Carlo Masters at this year's event. The Serb is also looking to clinch his 100th tour-level title, his first trophy of the season, and is in pursuit of the distinct achievement of winning each ATP Masters 1000 event at least three times.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the semifinals in Monte Carlo last year before losing to Casper Ruud, who was defeated by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is on the hunt for his maiden title at the Masters 1000 event. The Spaniard has only competed at the tournament on one previous occasion in 2022, where he suffered a hard-fought loss to Sebastian Korda in his opening match.

