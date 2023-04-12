Novak Djokovic sealed his first clay court victory of the season at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. Despite a tough opening set, the World No. 1 managed to dismiss his qualifier opponent – Russia’s Ivan Gakhov, with a straight-set win [7-6 (5), 6-2] in one hour and 48 minutes.

This was the Serb’s first match in over a month after his semifinal stint at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Djokovic was out of action throughout the month of March as he was forced to skip the Sunshine Double, owing to his vaccination status.

The two-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion, who is based in Monaco, received the needed love and support from his family to mark the occasion of his competitive return. His wife, as well as son Stefan and daughter Tara, were seen in the player’s box cheering him on throughout the match.

His five-year-old daughter Tara was especially excited to see him play, and her animated reactions provided a great deal of entertainment to the viewers. As the 22-time Grand Slam champion crossed the finish line, Tara adorably emulated him in his victory celebration.

"I thanked him for wearing my shoes" – Novak Djokovic on his Monte-Carlo Masters opponent Ivan Gakhov

The Serb is the two-time Monte Carlo Masters champion

Ivan Gakhov, who is ranked No. 198 in the world, survived not only the qualifiers, but also his first-round match against America’s Mackenzie McDonald, to set up a clash with Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career – an encounter he called “the best reward.”

In the match, Gakhov, who previously admitted to receiving help with his kits from compatriots Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev due to lack of sponsorship, was spotted wearing Novak Djokovic’s signature Asics footwear.

After his victory, the World No. 1 stated that he noticed the gesture and thanked Ivan Gakhov for choosing his shoes.

"I thanked him for wearing my shoes. I actually saw this, I saw the shoes. I saw the logo," Djokovic said.

He further revealed his opponent’s hilarious response to him asking if the shoes served him well.

"I asked him whether the shoes served him well, you know. He's like, 'Maybe not today but generally yes,'" he added.

The 35-year-old is now through to the Round of 16 at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb, who twice was the champion at the event in 2013 and 2015, is now looking to repeat the feat for a third time. In his pursuit of the title, he awaits the winner between young Italians Lorenzo Musetti and Luca Nardi.

