Novak Djokovic has put his early exit at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters behind him to focus on the 2023 Srpska Open. However, he has remarked that his elbow is not in the best of conditions, and he hopes for improvement soon.

After missing out on the Sunshine Double due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination, the Serb returned to action in Monte-Carlo but lost to Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the third round last week. He was seen struggling with his elbow during the match.

Djokovic chose to play in the ATP 250 tournament in Banja Luka over the ATP 500 Barcelona Open. Speaking to the media on Monday (April 17), the 35-year-old said that he was someone who wanted to enjoy the present moment and not worry about the future.

"My thoughts are only with Banja Luka, I want to enjoy my presence here," Djokovic said. "I have been playing tennis professionally for 20 years, it tires me of thinking about what comes next, of planning everything. When a person gets older, he or she enjoys staying in the present moment more. No one knows what will happen in the future."

Djokovic added that although his elbow was not in great shape, he would be able to play.

"You know very well what my goals are. The elbow is not in ideal condition, but it seems to be good enough. I hope it will be better by my first match," he added.

The top seed will take on 87th-ranked Luca Van Assche in the second round on Wednesday (April 19). In his first match, the Frenchman defeated 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

The Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina is an ATP 250 event that has replaced the Belgrade ATP 250 tournament.

Novak Djokovic recalls his past visits to Banja Luka

Novak Djokovic recently received a warm welcome from hundreds of locals in Banja Luka as he practiced ahead of the 2023 Srpska Open. In a press conference on Monday, the Serb recalled amazing memories from his previous visits and stated that he felt great to be back.

"It feels great to be here,” Djokovic said. "I’ve been to Banja Luka several times in the past, once to visit the president and to receive a medal of honor and then the second time was in 2009, I played with Viktor Troicki an exhibition match in an indoor facility here. So I remember those couple of visits really fondly.”

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 16-2 this season and has won the Adelaide International 1 and 2023 Australian Open.

