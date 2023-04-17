Novak Djokovic was greeted by a crowd of fans as he arrived in Banja Luka to compete in the 2023 Srpska Open. They excitedly waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

A fan posted a video of the Serb's arrival in Bosnia and Herzogivonia's capital, where he can be seen smiling and interacting with the crowd.

"The #Djokovic frenzy in Banjaluka has begun," read the post.

In the video clip, the reigning Wimbledon champion can be seen patiently walking through the crowd, posing for pictures, and signing autographs on some children's hands and caps before entering his hotel.

This is the first edition of the ATP 250 event, which was formerly an ATP Challenger event and will be played between April 17 and 23.

The reigning Australian Open champion has been appreciated by his fellow players at the tournament, John Millman and Liam Broady, for his decision to compete.

They recalled the World No. 1's family helping out with financial support and their involvement in ATP 250 events, including the Serbia Open and this time, the Srpska Open.

Novak Djokovic's draw at the Srpska Open 2023

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic is placed in the top half of the 2023 Srpska Open draw. The Serb will have to play some nail-biting encounters before booking a possible spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The top seed will open his campaign against the winner between former Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Frenchman Luca van Assche.

Both old friends and rivals Djokovic and Wawrinka are fresh off their lukewarm performances at the Monte Carlo Masters, where the former exited in the third and the latter in the second round of the tournament.

While the reigning Australian Open champion has received a first-round bye, the Swiss will have to overcome 18-year-old Van Assche to set up a meeting between the two.

Eighth seed Gregoire Barrere is also a strong contender in the draw. He will have to get past wildcard Hamad Međedović and Filip Krajinovic before a possible match against the World No.1.

Another interesting opener in the top-half draw is between Jiri Lehecka and Gael Monfils. The Czech youngster is seeded sixth and is fresh off his third-round exit at the Monte Carlo Open against Taylor Fritz. Monfils is back on the court after an injury forced him to withdraw from this year's Miami Open.

The winner between the two players is likely to face fourth seed Miomir Kecmanović before a projected quarter-final place.

