Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena all smiles as they cuddle up against scenic ocean backdrop

Djokovic is not having the best start to the 2024 season. He kicked off the year at the Australian Open with the aim of securing his 11th Melbourne Slam title and his 25th Grand Slam title. However, the hopes were shattered when eventual champion Jannik Sinner defeated the World No. 1 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the semifinals.

After his disappointing exit from the Australian Open, the Serb headed to California to compete at the Indian Wells Masters for the first time in five years. He managed to secure a victory in his opening match against Aleksandar Vukic but suffered a surprising defeat to Italian lucky loser Luca Nardi (4-6, 6-3, 3-6) in the third round.

Following this unexpected loss, Djokovic decided to withdraw from the 2024 Miami Open, explaining that he is at a stage in his career where he needs to find a balance between his "personal and professional" commitments.

Despite his absence from the Miami Open, the 24-time Grand Slam was spotted enjoying some downtime, attending NBA games, swimming at the Miami beach, and even making an appearance at a Miami Open launch party.

Recently, Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, took to social media to share a heartwarming photo of herself and the Serb against a beautiful ocean backdrop. She shared the picture with a red heart emoji.

"❤️ ," Jelena captioned her Instagram post.

"Novak Djokovic is a phenomenon" - Jelena Jankovic

During an interview with Slovenian publication Dnevnik, former Serbian tennis player Jelena Jankovic had nothing but praise for her compatriot Novak Djokovic. She described the World No. 1 as a "phenomenon" and commended him for dedicating a significant amount of time to taking care of his "health," "nutrition," and his "team."

Jankovic emphasized that the 36-year old's meticulous attention to his health has allowed him to continue competing at the highest level even at this age.

"Novak is a phenomenon. He invests a lot in nutrition, health, his team. Everything he invested in himself and his loved ones was returned to him many times over. That's why I always emphasize how important it is to respect your body, because life is very short, and the sports journey is only part of that journey," Jankovic said.

Jankovic talked about how constant traveling and time differences put strain on a player's body, but stated that Djokovic has found a way to work around all those obstacles and still be the top player.

"It's hard to imagine the strain the body experiences with all the travel, time differences and numerous matches played to the extreme. But Novak has found a formula that allows him to do all this. It is truly amazing in every way," she added.

