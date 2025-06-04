"Novak Djokovic would've been dragged out in chains" - Fans lament 'double standards' after Lorenzo Musetti escapes default at French Open

Several tennis fans were appalled at Lorenzo Musetti avoiding disqualification after hitting a female line judge in the 2025 French Open quarterfinals. Most opined that Novak Djokovic would have been defaulted had he behaved in the way the Italian did.

On Tuesday, June 3, Musetti registered a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Frances Tiafoe to reach the last four of the clay Major. In the second set though, there came a point when the Italian's frustrations boiled over, and he vented them by kicking a ball straight into a female line judge's chest. The chair umpire however, let Musetti off the hook with a warning and allowed him to continue playing.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) bemoaned the umpire's decision to allow Lorenzo Musetti to keep playing. They recalled how Novak Djokovic was defaulted for a similar act at the 2020 US Open. One also remembered doubles specialist Miyu Kato's disqualification at Roland Garros two years ago after the Japanese unintentionally hit a ball girl.

"Novak would have been dragged out of France in chains for the same thing lol. Hilarious double standards," a fan wrote.

"Djokovic is like Jesus. He died so others could sin," commented another.

"A precedent exists: Djokovic was automatically DQed from US Open & fined US$267,500. He wasn't even looking in the direction of the lineswoman. Different rules for different players... again!!!," another fan chimed in.

"I do not understand the difference between Musetti, Djokovic and Kato," stated one.

"Just blatant double standards at this point there for everyone to see. Makes me sick to think corruption has denied Djokovic a 25th slam at the 2020 us open🤮🤮🤡🤡," another added.

"Italian mafia ruining tennis 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮," weighed in yet another fan.

Frances Tiafoe himself urged the chair umpire to take action against Musetti upon noticing what the Italian had done. Later, the American labeled the outcome of the incident "comical" and criticized the lack of consistency in decision-making when it comes to such instances of poor on-court conduct.

"Obviously it's not consistent" - Frances Tiafoe on Lorenzo Musetti getting away with hitting female line judge at French Open

Frances Tiafoe at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of his disappointing loss to Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open, Frances Tiafoe spoke to reporters at a post-match press conference. Here, the American briefly laid bare his thoughts on his Italian opponent getting only a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct for hitting the female line judge in her chest.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously he did that and nothing happened. I think that's comical, but it is what it is. Nothing happened, so there's nothing really to talk about. Obviously it's not consistent, so it is what it is," Tiafoe said.

Lorenzo Musetti's four-set win over Tiafoe helped the Italian to a semifinal berth at the clay Major for the first time in his career. In the last four, Musetti will lock horns with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who was absolutely rampant in the quarterfinals against Tiafoe's compatriot, Tommy Paul.

