Pregnant Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their dance moves in front of the Eiffel Tower in heartwarming video

Serena Williams recently offered a peek into her time spent with her daughter Olympia in Paris, as they showed off their dance moves in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Williams welcomed her daughter Olympia with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian back in September 2017. On May 1, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child in style while gearing up to attend the Met Gala.

On May 26, Serena Williams shared a heartwarming video with Olympia on TikTok. The clip showed the five-year-old joyfully dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower before pulling her mother into the frame as well. Williams flaunted her own dance moves while showing off her baby bump.

The heartwarming video is a testament to Serena Williams' continued support for Olympia's newfound love for dance. On May 16, Williams attended Olympia's second ballet recital, cheering her on from the front row alongside husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple recently also shared their appreciation for their daughter as she struck a pose in her ballet attire.

“Oh my God! I am so excited" - Serena Williams shares daughter Olympia's reaction to her pregnancy news

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams recently shared the heartwarming moment she revealed the news of her pregnancy to her daughter Olympia. In a video on her newly launched YouTube channel, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that Olympia had called her "fat" prior to learning the surprising news.

“She did call me fat and she got really stressed out. She’s like, ‘Mommy. You’re fat.’ I try not to take it personal because I’m like super into fitness, but am I?” she said.

Williams and Alexis Ohanian were later seen explaining that the reason behind her fuller figure was that she was pregnant.

“We went to the doctor. It turns out, I am not getting fat, but I have a baby in my belly. You’re gonna be a big sister,” Williams said.

Olympia had an overjoyed reaction to the news that she was going to become a big sister.

“Are you kidding me?” she said in disbelief.

“Oh my God! I am so excited. Yaaaaaa!” Olympia screeched with happiness. “I am so excited! What is happening? I cannot believe that.”

Ohanian chimed in to remind Olympia that she has a "lot of work" to do in order to get ready for her new role as an elder sister.

“You’ve got lot of work to do. You’ve got to do a lot of work getting ready to be a big sister,” he said as Olympia jumped with joy.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes