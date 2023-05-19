Former Puerto Rican tennis player Monica Puig recently stated that she can resonate with Rafael Nadal after his latest remarks about his career.

Nadal shocked the tennis world by holding a press conference on Thursday, May 18, to announce that he will not be defending his French Open title in 2023. This marks the first time since 2004 that the 14-time champion will not be taking part in the claycourt Major.

In the presser, Nadal said that while he is taking some time off from tennis due to injuries, he is not done yet and will be fighting to make a comeback. The Spaniard hinted that 2024 may be his last season on tour. He also stated that despite things falling apart for him physically, he does not “deserve” to end an illustrious career in a press conference.

"I don't think I deserve to end like this. I have worked hard so that my end is not here, in a press conference. I am going to fight so that the end is not like this. When it is time to not compete again, let it be with the satisfaction of knowing that I have done what was in my power,” Nadal said.

Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig (29), who retired from tennis in 2022 after a three-year battle with injuries, said that she understands Nadal's resolution to end his esteemed career on his own terms.

“He wants to retire on his own terms. Maybe that’s why he’s pushing it back and saying that next year is gonna be his last year. As somebody who could retire on her own terms, I know how important it is to go to the tournaments, say goodbye when you’re ready to say goodbye,” she said on Tennis Channel.

The former player sympathized with the soon-to-be 37-year-old, who has dealt with numerous career-threatening injuries over the years.

“He’s had so many injuries throughout his whole career. His entire game was based off of how physical he was out there. So, I mean, it’s kind of understandable that now it’s time. I mean, his body can only take so much,” she said.

"It makes me feel sad" – Monica Puig on Rafael Nadal's absence on tour

Rafael Nadal suffered a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open and has not been on tour since

A downhearted Monica Puig recalled Roger Federer’s retirement from last year and wondered what the tour will look like in the absence of the two all-time greats.

“We already have Federer out. What is it gonna be like without Rafa? It makes me feel sad because, you know, we’ve seen him do so much already,” she said.

The Puerto Rican however, stated that Rafael Nadal’s French Open withdrawal came as no surprise, as she had seen a video circulating on the internet, which showed the Spaniard’s struggles during his recent practice session.

“I had seen a video that circulated of him – kind of leaning over, crying in a practice because he just didn’t feel physically fit. And I know what that feels like. I know what it’s like to be injured and not be able to play the events that you are supposed to have scheduled,” she concluded.

