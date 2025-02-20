Serena Williams gives shoutout to $300M-worth Tom Brady after receiving his special 'GOATs only' present

Serena Williams recently shared a glimpse of a surprise present she received from NFL legend Tom Brady. The two sporting icons have often voiced their admiration and respect for one another.

Both Williams and Brady made their presence felt at the recent Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While Brady was in the commentary box for the Eagles' remarkable win, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stole the spotlight by crip walking during Kendrick Lamar's spectacular halftime show.

Serena Williams has since received a surprise package from Tom Brady, who is worth an estimated $300 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The present contained the 47-year-old's GOAT gummies, with the former World No. 1 showing off the striking 'For GOATs Only' branding and expressing her excitement to try the product.

"Alright I just got this from Tom Brady. Thank you. For GOATs only. GOAT gummies, vegan organic. Yum, let me taste these," she said.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Williams' admiration for the NFL icon dates back a while, as the 23-time Grand Slam champion was awestruck after meeting him in 2016. The former World No. 1 couldn't contain her excitement as she called Brady her favorite and admitted that she needed time to recover after the meeting.

"Sorry but everyone knows you’re my favorite," Williams said.

"And you’re mine," Brady replied.

"I'm recovering after seeing Tom Brady. Oh my God!" she added.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has also displayed his appreciation for Tom Brady, showing off his signed jersey from the NFL legend while sending him heartwarming birthday wishes in 2023.

"Serena Williams is a friend of mine... Tennis won’t be the same without her" - Tom Brady on American legend's retirement

Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Serena Williams ended her professional career at the 2022 US Open. In an appearance on the Let's Go! podcast after the 23-time Grand Slam champion's retirement, Tom Brady lavished praise on her intensity and competitive spirit.

Although Brady expressed his belief that tennis wouldn't be the same without Williams, he acknowledged that the sport had enjoyed a golden era of the former World No. 1 competing at her peak.

"Serena accomplished so much, what a joy it was to watch her play. And you know, she’s a friend of mine. And I just, I love her intensity and competitiveness. And you know, tennis won’t be the same without her. But you know what, tennis enjoyed a long run of years with her in it and competed at the highest level," Brady said.

Likewise, Serena Williams sent a touching message to Tom Brady after he announced his decision to end his career, admitting to getting "teary-eyed" as she welcomed him into retirement.

