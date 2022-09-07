Tennis won't be the same without her - Tom Brady pays homage to Serena Williams for bowing out as one of the greatest athletes to ever exist

Following her third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanocic in the US Open, tennis legend Serena Williams walked into the sunset, apparently having played her last match.

When asked in her post-game interview whether she would play again, an emotional Serena responded by saying:

“I don’t think so, but you never know. I don’t know.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacted to Williams potentially having played her final match.

TB12 complimented Williams for all she’s accomplished and for being a fierce competitor.

“Serena accomplished so much, what a joy it was to watch her play. And you know, she’s a friend of mine. And I just, I love her intensity and competitiveness. And you know, tennis won’t be the same without her. But you know what, tennis enjoyed a long run of years with her in it and competed at the highest level.”

Williams is viewed as one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. She has 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to Margaret Court’s 24. Williams has a career record of 858-154 and retires with a 84.8 win percentage. She ranks number one all-time in prize money, earning $94.58 million in her career.

Here are her best finishes at the four Grand Slams:

Australian Open: 7-time Champion (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017)

French Open: 3-time Champion (2002, 2013, 2015)

Wimbledon: 7-time Champion (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016)

US Open: 6-time Champion (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014.)

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers gearing up for start of season against Dallas Cowboys

Tom Brady is going to play his 23rd season of NFL

While Tom Brady complimented another all-time great in Williams on her retirement, he will be looking to add onto his legacy this upcoming Sunday.

Brady joined the Bucs in 2020 and spent the first 20 season of his career with the New England Patriots. Then, he became a free agent in 2020 and surprised everyone by joining the Buccaneers.

In his first season with his new team, Brady led the side to the Super Bowl where they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. He led them to the divisional round of the playoffs last year where they got knocked out by the Los Angeles Rams with a scoreline of 30-27.

This Sunday, they will play on the road against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET, to start their season. The Bucs will be looking to win their third Super Bowl while Tom Brady will seek his eighth triumph.

