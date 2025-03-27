Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian issues stern warning about his golf team LAGC's 'revenge tour' after losing TGL championship

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has sent out a statement of intent about his golf team Los Angeles Golf Club’s “revenge tour” after they missed out on the TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League) title. LAGC is owned by Seven Seven Six, Ohanian's firm, along with his wife Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.

The LAGC team consists of some of the biggest names in golf, including Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, and Collin Morikawa. The Los Angeles Golf Club was the top-ranked team going into the playoffs, but they were beaten 6-4 by the New York Golf Club in the semifinals.

Ohanain, who has been married to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams since 2017, is the co-founder of Reddit and a venture capitalist who has invested in numerous other tech companies. He is also a massive sports buff and closely follows American sports.

After his team missed out on the TGL championship, Ohanian shared a video of his team and promised a strong comeback next year on Instagram. He captioned the post:

“Let em know!!! LA on revenge tour next year”

Screengeab of Alexis Ohanian's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram @alexisohanian

Williams and Ohanian have two daughters - Olympia and Adira - and often share updates from their parenting lives on social media. Ohanian also joined American businessman Frank McCourt’s bid to buy TikTok’s operations in the USA.

Serena Williams came out to support Novak Djokovic at Miami Open

Serena Williams was recently seen attending the Miami Open, where she sat courtside to watch Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match against Lorenzo Musetti. Williams has won eight Miami Open titles and cheered on the Serb as he looks for his career’s 100th title.

Williams shared selfies from her time at the tournament and later even met Djokovic as they posed for pictures before having a quick chat.

Djokovic, speaking after his match, said he was surprised to see Williams in the stands.

"To have Serena obviously courtside, I think it was probably the first time, maybe the first time or second time, that she watched me live. So obviously, I was a bit nervous," Djokovic said.

Serena Williams is among the greatest women's tennis players of all time. She won a record 23 Grand Slam titles, held the World No.1 ranking for 319 weeks, and is the only player ever to achieve a Career Grand Slam in singles and doubles.

