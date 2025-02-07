Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's father Chris swells with pride over son 'turning out darn well' with his family

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian recently praised his father Chris for his parenting style. Alexis said his father should be proud of him as he “didn’t turn out terribly”.

The Reddit co-founder has two daughters - Olympia and Adira - with Serena Williams and is very vocal about his parenting style. He posts snippets from their daily lives on social media, most of which are adorable moments he shares with their daughters.

Speaking to Chris about parenting and raising socially aware children, Alexis asked his father if he had any standout moments from fatherhood.

“Are there any other moments in particular that you're proud of? I don't want to hear you just talk about why you're proud of me but of yourself. I did not turn out terribly, you should be able to feel at least somewhat proud of the job you did,” Alexis said on his podcast Business Grandpa (37:08 onwards).

Chris had a wholesome response, saying:

“You turned out darn well. That's what you hope for. As a parent, you do the best you can. It doesn't always ensure that things are going to turn out well. The expectation is you want things that turn out well for your child. I never thought of myself as a great parent. I tried to do a good job and I'm obviously very happy for you and now your family.”

In an earlier segment of the podcast, Serenia Williams' husband re-lived his childhood and recalled how his father had coached his kindergarten soccer team. It was an extension of what Chris spoke about - doing your best for your children and hoping things work out well.

Chris shared some valuable parenting advice for Alexis and added how becoming a grandparent was a special experience.

“Becoming a grandparent…you are not quite sure what that's all about. Then you start to have friends becoming grandparents and you go, ‘Oh wow, okay.’ Then when it happens to you and it's wonderful, the realisation of what it involves. Some of it's re-living being a parent, but a completely different role. It's just so enjoyable. It's funny to explain, and I think you don't fully appreciate until you become a grandparent,” said Chris.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals the one word he doesn't allow his daughter Olympia to say

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Adira. Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian recently claimed he doesn't let his daughter Olympia say one word in particular - can't. The 41-year-old entrepreneur and investor has put this system into practice because he wants his daughter to learn that success comes from failure.

"One of the most satisfying parts of fatherhood is seeing your kid fail and then seeing your kid get it right. Whatever they want to do, I have zero tolerance and I'm not trying their absolute best. Like, I don't even let Olympia say 'can't.' If she says can't, I'm like, what was that? We don't say that word," Ohanian said on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

Alexis recalled when Olympia was frustrated during a golf session and wanted to smash a golf club but then corrected herself, a trait Alexis says comes from her mother Serena Williams.

"Getting her into golf, she'll totally whiff on a ball. And once she got so upset, she pulled the club up and was about to smash it. I was like, Olympia. She just casually put the thing down. I was like, oh, you got that Serena [Williams] in you," he added.

In other news, Serena Williams got a shoutout from basketball legend and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son Bronny as he referred to her as the 'GOAT' on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

