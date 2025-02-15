Serena Williams and SZA linked to Drake's angry, expletive-laden rant about 'exes wasting time and money' after Super Bowl cameos: Reports

Serena Williams has reportedly earned Drake's ire after joining Kendrick Lamar on the field during his halftime show at the Super Bowl. With SZA also making an appearance for two duets with Lamar, the Canadian rapper has lashed out at his "exes" in an expletive-laden rant during a concert in Australia.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently made a splash by crip walking on stage while Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us,' during which he shouted out Drake by name.

However, the 38-year-old seemed to be more focused on Serena Williams' performance as he cryptically posted a picture of himself embracing the American's former agent Jill Smoller on his private Instagram account.

According to Radar Online, Drake also went on a profanity-laced rant during his latest concert in Australia, encouraging the crowd to turn up if they had ever had their time, energy, and money wasted by an ex.

"If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f**king played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money...," Drake said.

"I want you to all to turn up to this song. This for all y'all exes and everybody think they can play you in their f**kin' life! If you doin' better than your ex, I wanna see you f**kin' turn up!" he added.

The Canadian then launched into his song 'You Broke My Heart,' singing "f**k my ex" repeatedly during the bridge. With the concert taking place just days after the Super Bowl, his comments were interpreted as a response to the viral performances.

SZA briefly dated the 38-year-old from 2008 to 2009, while Serena Williams was romantically linked to Drake in 2011, but neither of them confirmed the rumored relationship.

Serena Williams lands in controversy for 'trolling her ex' Drake with Super Bowl performance

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

While Serena Williams' surprise performance during the Super Bowl drew widespread acclaim from tennis players and fans alike, it also stirred some controversy. Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith lashed out at the former World No. 1 for "trolling her ex" Drake despite being married, arguing that he would consider it a divorce-worthy move.

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye," Smith said.

However, Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian came to her defense and pointed Smith in the direction of his post about the significance of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's crip walk. The Reddit co-founder emphasized that her performance was a response to being heavily criticized for crip walking at Wimbledon when she won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," Ohanian posted on X.

Ohanian also took a subtle jab at Drake by sharing a picture of the viral moment when Kendrick Lamar shocked the crowd by shouting out the Canadian by name just seconds before Serena Williams made her cameo.

