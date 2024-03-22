Jimmy Connors recently extended his support to Aryna Sabalenka amid the devastating news of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov’s death before the 2024 Miami Open.

Sabalenka’s ex-boyfriend, former NHL player Koltsov, died in Miami on March 18. The police statement released the next day stated that the Belarusian had seemingly jumped from his hotel room balcony and his death was being investigated as an “apparent suicide.”

Despite the devastating loss, Aryna Sabalenka showed up for her Miami Open practice session on March 19. It should be noted that the World No. 2 will compete at the WTA 1000 event, but she won’t attend any press conferences.

While several tennis fans were surprised by Sabalenka deciding not to withdraw, given the circumstances, Jimmy Connors backed the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"With all due respect, there are some things that people should keep their comments to themselves on. Unless you’re really in her shoes, and [you] know what she’s going through and what her thoughts are, it’s better to stay away," he said on the Advantage Connors podcast (15:30).

He further opined that Aryna Sabalenka would’ve also faced backlash had she withdrawn from the tournament.

"Even though that is devastating, how she takes it, only she knows. She would be criticized if she pulled out or she’s gonna be criticized if she continues to play, because that’s just the way people are," the former World No. 1 added.

Jimmy Connors on relating to Aryna Sabalenka's Miami Open 2024 decision: "Tennis was a good escape for me"

Sabalenka pictured during her Miami Open practice session following her ex-boyfriend's passing.

In the aforementioned podcast, Jimmy Connors also said that he could relate to Aryna Sabalenka taking the court for her practice session in Miami just a day after Konstantin Koltsov’s passing.

"Back in the day, when I was playing, tennis was a good escape for me. (I was) going through a lot of things and a lot happening, (so) to go out, it gives you a mental break; it takes your mind away from a lot of things that are happening away from the court," he said.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion also expressed his sympathies for Aryna Sabalenka’s misfortune.

"It’s her choice and it’s how she tries to deal with it on her own. And my thoughts go out to her because I know tennis is a tough enough game to go out and play against your opponent; to work; to train; and to try to be as good as she is, let alone with something outside the court that is as devastating as this to have on your mind," he said.

Sabalenka, the second seed at the Miami Open, received a bye in the opening round. The Belarusian is set to face her best friend, former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, in the second round. The duo’s clash was initially scheduled for Thursday, but has since been postponed to Friday, March 22.