Stefanos Tsitsipas has owned up to his mistake regarding his previous derogatory remarks about Andrey Rublev after the Russian’s 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters glory.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev’s latest clash came at the 2022 ATP Finals, where the latter registered his fifth win in the duo’s 11-match rivalry. However, in the aftermath of the loss, Tsitsipas made a few insulting remarks towards Rublev, suggesting that the 25-year-old triumphed with his limited skill set.

“I felt like the better player. I could just be much more creative. I don’t even have to say that. I think it’s quite obvious,” the two-time Grand Slam runner-up had said. “He prevailed with what few tools that he has.”

On Sunday, April 16, Andrey Rublev lifted the biggest title of his career yet at the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo with a victory over Holger Rune in the final. He did so at the second time of asking, after a failed attempt against Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2021. With the trophy, the World No. 6 dethroned the Greek, who was the Monte-Carlo Masters champion in 2022 as well.

Tsitsipas touched upon Rublev’s victory in a recent interview with Tennis TV and retracted his previous derogatory comments against his colleague.

“Look, I think he’s someone that deserves to win. He’s someone that has sort of fallen under the radar for what he can do,” he said, admitting, “He has big weapons as a player. And I’ve made a mistake in the past and I said silly things after a loss that I had recently against him.”

“My mind was completely in another planet. So, I definitely believe he’s a very strong opponent and he can play against anyone,” he confessed.

"He's strong everywhere" – Stefanos Tsitsipas on Andrey Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev at the 2022 ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued praising Andrey Rublev and noted that the athlete, whose 13 winner’s trophies consist of nine hardcourt and four clay court titles, is strong on all surfaces.

“The good thing with Rublev, he can play on all surfaces, you know. He’s strong everywhere,” he observed.

The 24-year-old also stated that the Russian’s increasing prowess pushes his fellow competitors to do better.

“That is good to see because, you know, he keeps getting better and he keeps pushing us as well to get better, too,” he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently on the hunt for his tenth career title at the on-going ATP 500 event in Barcelona, where he has been the runner-up twice. He is set to contest his opening match against the winner of the clash between Pedro Cachin and Gjis Brouwer.

Meanwhile, Rublev is in pursuit of his 14th career title at the ATP 250 Srpska Open in Banja Luka. The tournament has been organized as a replacement for the Serbia Open, where the 25-year-old is the defending champion. He is gearing up to face the winner of the encounter between Juan Pablo Varillas and Hugo Gaston in his opening match.

