Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden picks up the paddle to steal the spotlight at his father's pickleball event

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden participated in the inaugural edition of Agassi Open Play Day to celebrate National Pickleball Month. The eight-time Grand Slam champion hosted the event on Saturday, April 12, at the Life Time Green Valley in Las Vegas.

Agassi joined registered participants for a simultaneous play on-court for the event. Guests included 11-year-old pickleball player Jack Loughridge and guitarist and vocalist James Valentine of Maroon 5.

Professional pickleball player and CEO of Life Time, Ryan Sherry, shared a few special moments from the event on his Instagram story. In one of the pictures, he could be seen posing at the net with Jaden Agassi. The picture also featured a message for Jaden Agassi, who had teamed up with Sherry for a doubles match.

"Agassi/Sherry with a doubs debut today to support national pickleball month @lifetimepickleball! Keep up the good playing @jadenagassi and I can probably put my thinking hat on and find you a paddle sponsor @agassi @joolapickleball @stephanigrafhq @legacyprosports"

Jaden Agassi re-shared the picture on his Instagram Story and gave his reaction.

Screengrab from Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi's Instagram @jadenagassi

Apart from supporting his legendary parents in their pro pickleball endeavor, Jaden Agassi is pursuing his career as a professional baseball player. The 23-year-old pitcher joined the MLB Draft League's Mahoning Valley Scrapers last year and earned the MLB Draft Pitcher of the Week honor for July 1-7, 2024.

Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden pitched for Germany in World Baseball Classic Qualifiers 2025

Andre Agassi's son Jaden Agassi(right) at the 2025 World Baseball Classic Qualifiers.Image: Getty

22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden pitched for Team Germany at the 2025 World Baseball Classics qualifiers held in Tucson in the first week of March. However, Team Germany eventually lost to Team Brazil which won the one-game playoff and earned their ticket to the main tournament of the WBC.

In an interview with News 4 Tucson uploaded on March 1, around the time that he was picked for Team Germany, Jaden Agassi acknowledged the support of his parents in his sporting career and said:

"They've been very supportive since I was young, you know, they're very relaxed. They grew up with harsh parents that pushed them very hard so I think they took the opposite route with me and they've never missed a game. They love watching but they're never too hard on me," he said [at 0:46].

He added that even though his parents' legacy is in a different sport, their advice as athletes helped him get better.

"Getting out there and getting 1% better everyday has been and is still with me through them since I was a little kid."

The WBC, which takes place once every three years will next take place in 2026 in four host cities - Houston, Miami, Tokyo, and Puerto Rico.

