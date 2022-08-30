"They are sponsoring the US Open and Novak Djokovic is not allowed to play due to being unvaccinated, coincidence?"- Tennis fans take a dig at vaccine manufacturer Moderna

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the 2022 US Open hours before the draw was revealed on Thursday.
As per the current rules in the United States of America, foreign travelers are required to be double vaccinated in order to enter the country. The Serb has stated numerous times that he has no plans to get the vaccine, hence making it impossible for him to travel to New York and participate in the year's final Grand Slam.
He took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news of his withdrawal.
"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Djokovic wrote.
Moderna, a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, is a sponsor of the year's final Major and Twitter users alleged that the pharmaceutical company played a significant role in the 21-time Grand Slam winner's forced withdrawal from the event.
One user felt that an unvaccinated player claiming the title at a tournament backed by a company that manufactures COVID-19 vaccines would harm the company's image.
"So thats why they don’t want Novak there? Because they can see an unvaccinated man perform great tennis?" a user wrote.
Another user wondered if it was a coincidence that the COVID-19 manufacturer is sponsoring the New York Major while Djokovic is unable to compete due to his unvaccinated status.
"Moderna is sponsoring the US Open, Novak not allowed to play due to being unvaccinated. Coincidence?"
Another account, however, posted that Djokovic's withdrawal was due to government policy and had nothing to do with the tournament sponsors.
"Djokovic can’t enter the US because of Government policy, has nothing to do with the sponsor of the tournament. This is conspiratorial nonsense," the account tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Novak Djokovic's fans protest outside the Arthur Ashe stadium
A small group of protesters, who appeared to be Novak Djokovic's supporters, organized a demonstration on Monday calling for the travel vaccination requirement to be repealed after the three-time US Open champion was refused entry to the US because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
L'ÉQUIPE tennis reporter Quentin Moyent posted images of Djokovic's supporters demonstrating in front of the stadium on his Twitter account.
"Small demonstration in support of Novak Djokovic in front of the stadium at the US Open," the post read. (Via English translation).