"These athletes are being harassed and traumatized" - Fans back Aryna Sabalenka's comments after 'absurd' Jannik Sinner-WADA verdict

Fans agreed with Aryna Sabalenka admitting players can become too "scared of the system" after Jannik Sinner's three-month suspension was announced. The Italian's no-fault verdict by the International Tennis Integrity Agency was appealed by WADA and the case was settled with the Italian accepting a three-month ban.

Ad

On Saturday, February 15, the tennis world was sent into a frenzy when Sinner's three-month ban was announced. The World No. 1 tested positive for illegal substance in March 2024 and was given a no-fault verdict when the failed tests were made public in August.

Soon after WADA decided to appeal the ruling and sought a two-year ban. The CAS was set to hear the appeal in April 2025 but the case was recently settled with Sinner accepting a three-month ban till May 4.

Ad

Trending

Sabalenka was asked about the situation during her Media Day press conference at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and she admitted that as a player there is a scope to become "too scared of the system."

“You just become a bit too much aware of stuff and these thing gets to your head that, like, if someone used a cream on you and you test positive, they’re not going to believe you or anything... You just become too scared of the system. I don’t see how I can trust the system," she said.

Ad

Fans backed the WTA World No. 1's comments.

"This is absolutely right! It must be scary for them," one fan wrote.

"Exactly, sh*t can happen to anyone and that’s what I BELIEVE happened to Sinner but people, especially on twitter believe what fits their narrative and not what makes more logic. People can be so ruthless when shit happens to players they don’t like and blindly believe everything," another fan wrote.

Ad

"These athletes are being harassed and traumatized. They need to go after real offenders and cheaters, which isn’t the case with Jannik Sinner, based on the evidence of such a small amount of contamination that wouldn’t enhance the performance of anyone," a third fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more fan reactions agreeing with Aryna Sabalenka claiming players can lose trust in the system in the aftermath of Jannik Sinner's ruling.

"It's absurd, by the way, that WADA states "you can get contaminated by doing the most trivial and common things" and claiming that they will only change the rules starting from 2017 [2027]," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She's right! Now players have to be more careful with everything he/she and his/her team do. It puts extra pressure on him/her. Because unfortunately this can happen to any player. The system needs to improve the rules and be clearer for the players," another fan wrote.

"Thanks Aryna. This is how ridiculous the system is. Mind blowing that fellow players are so sore that they root for a player career to be unfairly ruined," a third fan wrote.

Ad

"💯 correct to be paranoid. Can you imagine going to a restaurant or even drink water within the clubhouse knowing anyone can taint it to ruin you? It’s terrible!" yet another fan commented.

Jannik Sinner set to miss 4 ATP Masters 1000 events but will return before the next Grand Slam

Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The timing of Jannik Sinner's ban and its length have been questioned by many. It has been stated that the Italian's ban is convenient enough to not see him miss any Grand Slam events.

Ad

However, the ATP World No. 1 will miss 12 ATP Tour events including four Masters 1000 tournaments including the Miami Open, the Indian Wells, the Monte Carlo Masters, and the Madrid Open.

Jannik Sinner played only one tournament this season - the Australian Open - where he successfully defended his title. He was set to play the Qatar Open but had to withdraw due to the suspension. The Italian will return before his home Masters 1000 event, the Italian Open. Notably, he will lose 2100 ranking points in this period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback