"This kind of attitude is really annoying and bad influence" - Fans baffled by Novak Djokovic's comments on Monte-Carlo Masters upset

Novak Djokovic suffered a shocking defeat to World No. 32 Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday, April 9. Furthermore, when asked to explain his defeat after the match, the Serb offered a rather vague response, leaving fans frustrated.

Ad

Djokovic arrived in Monte Carlo on the back of a dominant run in Miami, where he finished as a runner-up. However, he couldn't carry that momentum into the claycourt swing. Tabilo started strong, taking the first set 6-3. He broke early in the second and sealed it 6-4.

Furthermore, Djokovic spoke briefly to the press following the match, offering mostly short and restrained responses, especially when asked to explain his loss.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know. I don't have it. I have it and I don't have it, I don't really care," he said.

Check out his press conference shared on Reddit:

Ad

The former World No. 1’s comments sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom were left frustrated. A fan criticized Djokovic's attitude, writing:

"Care or motivated aside, this kind of attitude is really annoying and bad influence from someone who many young players look up to," they said.

Comment byu/jovanmilic97 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

A user noted that the Serb seemed impatient and appeared less committed on tour.

"He looks like he’s getting towards the end of his tether with being on the tour. The thing with Djokovic is he needs to be locked-in to perform and when he runs out of patience/motivation, he’s always said he’ll call it a day. I think this season may be it judging by how abrupt he’s becoming," they wrote.

Ad

"He couldn’t care less for Monte Carlo if he tried. I think he only turns up because it’s down the road from his house," one commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"Monte Carlo is completely optional for him, you clearly cared enough to enter the draw and participate. Has he taken notes from Kyrgios recently on how not to behave? Complete lack of respect to his opponent," a user chimed in.

Ad

"surprised to see this, he hasn't cared for non slams in years but thought his ego wouldn't like him being the whipping boy of everyone on tour," another said.

"At this point in his career he only peaks once a year and he’s timing it. Could be French open or could be Wimbledon. Let’s see," a fan commented.

Ad

The match against Tabilo in Monte Carlo was Novak Djokovic's first on clay since winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Novak Djokovic is 2-0 behind in the head-to-head against Alejandro Tabilo

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Alejandro Tabilo not only eliminated Novak Djokovic from the Monte Carlo Masters but also extended his head-to-head lead over him to 2-0.

Ad

The Chilean also won their previous encounter in straight sets held at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia last year. After his second-round win over the Serb, Tabilo will face 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is still searching for his first tour-level title of 2025. The 37-year-old's best results so far include a semifinal run at the Australian Open and a runner-up finish in Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akchhat Bachheti Akchhat is a tennis writer at Sportskeeda. All that drew his attention to the sport was his dad, who used to play it earlier. Being an avid tennis enthusiast, Akchhat is prompt to provide detailed insight into the latest news through his articles. Other than being a loyal Rafael Nadal fan, he has a deep passion for cricket and combat sports. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis