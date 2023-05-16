"This is who people were claiming to be a feminist icon" - Tennis fans fume over Andy Murray's sly dig at Madrid Open cake controversy

Andy Murray's recent jab at the controversy caused by the difference in birthday cakes presented to Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open has sparked outrage among tennis fans.

With Madrid finalists and eventual champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka celebrating their birthdays on May 5, both players received birthday cakes from the tournament. However, fans were quick to point out the considerable difference in the sizes of the two cakes. While Alcaraz was honored with a large multi-tiered cake and on-court celebrations, Sabalenka received a much smaller cake in comparison.

Murray, who celebrated his 36th birthday on May 15, took to social media and made a tongue-in-cheek comment referencing the Madrid Open controversy. He joked about being furious if he did not receive a birthday cake that was the same size or bigger than the one given to Alcaraz.

"If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today im going to be absolutely f**king furious," he tweeted.

Andy Murray @andy_murray If I don't get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today im going to be absolutely f**king furious

A fan stated that the former World No. 1 should not make light of the situation as the dispute in Madrid was not limited to a birthday cake but was instead indicative of the larger issue of how women are treated differently at tournaments.

"Not funny. This was about how women are treated differently in tournaments. You have got special treatment always and have the wildcards record to prove it," the fan commented.

Pokey | Sabalenka's Grunt @Radukinaa @andy_murray not funny. This was about how women are treated differently in tournaments. You have got special treatment always and have the wildcards record to prove it.

Other fans were disappointed in the Brit's joke, citing it as contradictory to his track record of advocating for the WTA players and promoting feminism.

"This is actually annoying. The tennis “feminist leader” should see the bigger picture (the women are treated less than in Madrid)," a fan tweeted.

Pro Tennis Takes @popoftennis This is actually annoying. The tennis "feminist leader" should see the bigger picture (the women are treated less than in Madrid).

"LMAOOO this is who people were claiming to be a feminist icon," another fan chimed in.

chule is a World Cup winner @frenchopen2004 LMAOOO this is who people were claiming to be a feminist icon

Here are some more fan reactions to Andy Murray's tweet:

Jimmy @Racquettechie Surely Andy gets that the cake wasn't the point, but…. whew

Sarah | clay clay clay🧱 @whomstissarah Just a common Murray L idk why y'all were acting shocked

Aki🥂| @ruudtastic I thought y'all said he was 'one of the good ones' 🧍🏽‍♀️

Jess @wimbIedon2008 personally if I had built up an image of being "one of the good ones" and was friends with feliciano I simply wouldn't so publicly miss the whole point and continue to mock vika's tweet in which she was just using the cake as an analogy for my friend's shitty tournament

kerstin @evendensershade ok so we're back to this same convo again. It doesn't matter what his intention was. The only thing that matters is the message he got across and the fact that ppl incl. myself find it offensive for trivializing the impacts of the ill-treatment female players received in Madrid.

Swish🔸 @Zwxsh So it was just virtue signalling all along?Who would have guessed.

TomTom @TomToTheTom You don't win enough matches to have an opinion

Fabio Fognini defeated Andy Murray in Italian Open 1R clash

Andy Murray at the 2023 Italian Open

Andy Murray looked to be in top form heading into the Italian Open given his triumph over Tommy Paul to secure the Provence Challenger title the previous week.

However, the three-time Grand Slam champion was unable to get going in Rome as he lost his first-round encounter against the home favorite Fabio Fognini. After splitting the first two sets, it was the Italian who came out on top with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory. With his win, Fognini took a 5-4 lead in his head-to-head against the Brit.

Andy Murray has since accepted a wildcard into the Challenger event in Bordeaux, France. He will take on the winner of the match between Stan Wawrinka and Ugo Blanchet on Wednesday.

