"This is really good mate" - Novak Djokovic praises comedian impersonating him

Novak Djokovic recently complimented British comedian Josh Berry for his spot-on impersonation of him.

Much to the delight of tennis fans, Berry skillfully impersonated renowned players such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Djokovic. Not only did he flawlessly mimic their speeches, but he also expertly replicated their distinctive body language.

"Well, my friend, I think that me slowing down, it will never happen. But no, seriously. I will never retire. I will keep playing tennis. The vegan diet means that I have the internal organs of a 14-year-old, so I will keep it there," Josh Berry said while impersonating Novak Djokovic.

"And even when the earth is so terrible because of climate changes, I will make sure that we go to the other planets and I will win tennis there and into the universe... and I will be the best player in all of the galaxy," he added.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) took to social media to share the video of the Brit mimicking the tennis stars.

Djokovic re-shared LTA's post on his social media handles and praised Josh Berry for his exceptional impersonations.

"This is really good mate," he captioned his Instagram story.

"I feel I can do for my country much more without getting in politics" - When Novak Djokovic spoke about his potential political future

Novak Djokovic has previously spoken openly about his prospective political future. He made the comments following his victory in the 2015 ATP World Tour Finals. Despite losing to Roger Federer in the round-robin stage, the Serb defeated the Swiss maestro 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match.

During a press conference following his title win, Djokovic was posed with a question regarding his potential interest in pursuing a political career. In response, he firmly expressed his disinterest, emphasizing his belief that he could contribute significantly more to his country without delving into politics.

"Do I see myself in politics right now? No, I don't. I feel like I can do for my country much more without getting in politics, through the work that I do, through foundation, many different ways that I can contribute to the positive image of my country," the Serb said.

"I do follow politics. Politics is part of everybody's life, of course. I try to not get politically involved because I think sport and politics should be at this level separated a little bit. But in many countries it's all kind of linked to each other and I'm aware of that," he added.

The 36-year-old conveyed his lack of interest in pursuing a career in politics due to the nature of the political systems in several countries, including Serbia. However, Djokovic left the possibility open about him joining politics later.

"But also I'm obviously somebody that is not competent maybe to talk to politics. But the way I see things right now, the political system in our country right now, as in many countries, doesn't really work. That's one of the reasons I'm not really interested to get in the midst of that," Djokovic said.

"But who knows what the future brings. I need to be aware that it's not only me making decision, it's my family, it's close people to me. It's still a long way. I still see myself playing tennis hopefully on a high level for many years to come. When the time comes, we'll see," he added.

