Novak Djokovic is holding off on announcing his decision about 2024 Wimbledon participation, which has drawn divided reactions from tennis fans. The Serb, who is recovering from knee surgery, recently shared his desire to compete at the Grand Slam event despite not being at his best level yet.

Djokovic was most recently in action at the 2024 French Open, where he was the defending champion. The World No. 2 reached the quarterfinals but ultimately pulled out of the match after suffering a meniscus tear in his right knee during the fourth round. He underwent minimally invasive surgery a day later, casting doubt on his Wimbledon participation.

Despite the short recovery time, Novak Djokovic has now reached SW19 in hopes of bidding for his record 25th Major title. The Serb practiced on the tournament grounds on Monday, June 24, wearing a compression knee sleeve.

While speaking to the press after his session, the 37-year-old said he's made progress during rehab.

"It’s been going well. The rehab has been going in the right direction every single day – a few percent better and better, and that’s what’s giving me hope and encouragement to keep going," Novak Djokovic said.

"The plan all along was to try to play Wimbledon so that's what I'm trying to do. That's why I came here earlier and to see how it goes. Many people think it's maybe not realistic or maybe not smart. But I wouldn't be here if I didn't get permission from the medical team," he added.

Several tennis fans, however, were not sold on the idea. Many were surprised by the Serb's decision-making delay, more so because of the upcoming Paris Olympics, set to be held on clay just a couple of weeks after Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic has been vocal about the Games being his priority.

"Surprised he isn’t saving himself for his last real chance at an Olympic gold," one fan said.

"Grass is slippery. The sets are very long. He has only just had surgery. Why do this to yourself?" another fan wondered.

"Definitely not smart. He only has himself to blame if he doesn't win Olympic," yet another fan said.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Serb infamously participated in singles and mixed doubles, failing to win a medal in either category.

"In my mind, it's his contender status at Wimbledon + age + Olympics on the horizon. Hopefully he makes a decision factoring in all of these. He knows best but objectively speaking he has made some blunders in the past (specifically Olympics 2021)," one fan said.

A few fans, however, showed their support.

"This is the mindset I admire him for even though I’m not his biggest fan!@DjokerNole."

"Exactly what I needed to hear. Fingers crossed," one fan said.

Novak Djokovic: "I still don't plan to retire and have my last Wimbledon this year"

Carlos Alcaraz (L) beat Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon final (Image Source: Getty)

During his conversation with the press, Novak Djokovic hinted that he would make the decision before the draw is made on Friday, June 28.

"I still have a week left; plenty of time. I’m gonna give my best to really have a clear understanding of where I am before the draw is made," he said.

"If I know that I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I’ll play. If not, then I’ll give somebody else a chance to play," he added.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also expressed optimism about winning his eighth Wimbledon title in 2024 if he chooses to play.

"Of course (I think I can win). That’s why I’m here. I didn’t come to play a match. I still don’t plan to retire and have my last Wimbledon this year. So, I want to keep going," he said.

Should he participate, the Serb will be the second seed at the tournament behind World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He was the runner-up at last year’s event, having fallen short to reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

