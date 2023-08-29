Novak Djokovic reflected on his opening match and expressed his excitement about playing in front of the New York crowd during the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic took to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a night-session match on the opening day of the US Open. The Serb scored a comfortable 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win over his French opponent Alexandre Muller in one hour and 35 minutes and set up a second-round clash with Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

It is worth noting that the three-time champion’s match started past 11 p.m. as the preceding Coco Gauff- Laura Siegemund clash lasted almost three hours. That match was also followed by a ceremony celebrating the US Open’s 50 years of equal prize money, where former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama delivered a speech and singer Sara Bareilles performed.

Following his win, Novak Djokovic spoke about his late start. He said that while he would have liked to start earlier, he was excited to play in front of the New York crowd.

‘Tonight was a special night, they had a ceremony. It took longer than I would probably have wanted,” he said in his presser.

“I knew it was going to be a late night for me, late start of the match. Nevertheless, I mean, I was excited to go out on the court. I didn't care if I started after midnight because I was looking forward to this moment for few years, to be out on the biggest stadium in our sport, the loudest stadium in our sport, playing night session,” he added.

This was the World No. 2’s first match in Flushing Meadows since his runner-up finish in 2021, where he fell one win short of a historic calendar-year Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic was banned from participating last year, owing to his unvaccinated status.

He said that his performance was a testament to how eager he was to play at the US Open.

“I think the performance explains how I felt tonight, particularly in the first two sets. It was kind of lights-out tennis really, almost flawless, perfect first set. I've probably had the answer for every shot he had in his book. Overall, I'm very, very pleased with the way I feel, with the way I'm playing. Hopefully I can maintain that level. It's just the beginning of the tournament, but I already like the level of tennis,” he said.

Novak Djokovic will replace Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 1 after US Open 2023

The Serb in Flushing Meadows in 2023

Novak Djokovic, currently ranked World No. 2, will assume the top spot yet again after the 2023 US Open. Having won the Cincinnati Open last week, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final, the Serb trailed the World No. 1 by a mere 20 points.

Since he has no points to defend at the US Open, Djokovic will only be adding to his points tally with every match he wins. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Alcaraz is defending all of 2000 points, thanks to his title win last year. The Spaniard will thus win no points even if he successfully defends the title.

Novak Djokovic is thus poised to have a lead of at least 25 points after the US Open, thanks to his opening-round victory, which earned him 45 points. The 36-year-old will thus reclaim his World No. 1 ranking on Monday, September 11, and will begin a record-extending 390th week at the top.

