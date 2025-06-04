Unsportsmanlike conduct warning, constant boos & heated argument with umpire: Mirra Andreeva loses her cool & French Open QF in shock exit

Mirra Andreeva lost her cool during her quarterfinal clash against home favorite Lois Boisson at the 2025 French Open. The Russian lashed her frustration out on the ball and received a code violation warning for ball abuse and was later involved in a heated discussion with the chair umpire after a controversial overrule.
Sixth seed Andreeva faced Boisson, who is enjoying a fairy tale run, in the final eight of the Paris Major. Though many expected the Russian to prevail, the home crowd's energy and some scintillating tennis helped Boisson continue her dream run with a stunning 7-6(6), 6-3 triumph.
While Boisson enjoyed the biggest win of her career, Andreeva had a night to forget. The 18-year-old struggled amid the incessant boos from the French crowd and was making a lot of uncharacteristic errors. She lost her cool at one point and slammed the ball in frustration, which resulted in a code violation warning for ball abuse.
However, things immediately went from bad to worse for Mirra Andreeva as in the following point, the chair umpire overruled a forehand she hit to be out after having a look herself. Andreeva then engaged in a heated discussion with the umpire as she felt the ball was in. However, her pleas fell on deaf ears as she ended up losing the point and then the game.
Despite her heartbreaking defeat, Andreeva shared a warm hug with Boisson during the ceremonial post-match handshake and bid adieu to the European clay swing.