"What do I learn? I no longer should play in tournaments where Jannik Sinner plays" - Italian's Rotterdam opponent Botic van de Zandschulp after loss

Jannik Sinner's ATP Rotterdam opening-round opponent Botic van de Zandschulp made an honest confession after the Italian crushed him for the second time in 2024.

Sinner, the newly-minted Grand Slam champion, is currently competing at the ATP Rotterdam, which is his second tournament of the season after his victory at the Australian Open. On February 14, the Italian booked a place in the second round of the tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over home favorite Botic van de Zandschulp.

Interestingly, Jannik Sinner’s victorious Australian Open campaign started similarly, with a straight-sets win against the Dutchman. After being handed his second consecutive loss at a tournament by Sinner, Botic van de Zandschulp jokingly remarked that he has learned to no longer participate in the events that the Italian is playing in.

"What do I learn from this? From now on, I no longer should play tournaments where [Sinner] plays," Van de Zandschulp hilariously told Ziggo Sport after the match as per sportnieuws.nl. [Translated from Dutch].

Reflecting on the match, the World No. 66 hinted that he felt rushed on the court by the Grand Slam champion, and nothing that he could have done would have changed the outcome of the match.

"There was nothing that could be done about this," van de Zandschulp said.

"I had the feeling that I had to do something with every ball to have a chance. I had thought that he might take it easy here after the Australian Open. But unfortunately, that was not the case now," he added.

"Jannik Sinner is currently the best player in the world" - Botic van de Zandschulp after ATP Rotterdam loss

Jannik Sinner and Botic van de Zandschulp pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

The opening-round win at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam marks Jannik Sinner’s eighth consecutive victory this season. The Italian has now won 28 of his last 30 matches on tour since the 2023 US Open and has a perfect win record in 2024.

In his press interview after the 2024 ATP Rotterdam loss, Botic van de Zandschulp called Sinner the current “best player in the world.” He also voiced optimism about the World No. 4’s ascent to the top of the rankings chart.

"He is currently the best player in the world," Van de Zandschulp opined in his press interview as per rtlnieuws. [Translated from Dutch].

"I definitely think he can become number 1 in the world. After the US Open he has only lost [two matches] and he is incredibly consistent," he added.

The Dutchman reiterated that he doesn’t wish to face the 22-year-old again.

"Yes, next time I would rather play against someone else. But yes, you have no influence there on," he said.

Jannik Sinner will next face two-time ATP Rotterdam champion Gael Monfils for a spot in the quarterfinal. The Italian, who was the runner-up in the previous edition, is chasing his 12th career title at the tournament.

Sinner is additionally hoping to reach a new career-high ranking of World No. 3, which he will earn if he is to win the title in Rotterdam.