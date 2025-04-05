What were Steffi Graf & husband Andre Agassi up to in March 2025? From enjoying quality time with Jaz & Jaden to world Pickleball tour

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi and his wife, 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf made many public appearances in the month of March. The tennis legends also spent some quality time with their children Jaden Agassi and Jaz Agassi.

The only couple in the tennis world who has won all the grand slams and the Olympic gold is loved all over the world and many fans come to see them play when they are on the Pickleball court.

Pickleball Legends Tour in China and Vietnam

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf played Pickleball in different cities in Vietnam and China in March, to promote the game in Asia. Their fans were ecstatic to see them play together as Steffi Graf also disclosed that they never play against each other, whether they are playing tennis or pickleball. She said:

“Andre still plays tennis, but I don’t much anymore. We really liked learning a new sport during the pandemic and meeting new friends through pickleball. We don’t play each other. We prefer to be on the same side of the court," she added.

One of the best moments in Shanghai, which their fans loved so much, was when Andre Agassi kissed Steffi Graf to welcome her. The couple who got married on 26 October 2001, is adored by both tennis and pickleball fans for their chemistry on and off the court.

Jaz Agassi showed support for Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf on social media

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Agassi often shows support for her father and mother. She goes to the court sometimes and reacts to their videos on social media as well.

Jaz Agassi was impressed when she saw the video of Steffi Graf and Kim Clijsters playing Pickleball last month. Steffi Graf also enjoyed playing the former World No. 1 Clijsters, the winner of four grand slams. Steffi said:

"Always good to be on @clijsterskim side of the court!!"

She also hailed her father when Andre Agassi shared a video of playing tennis in Phoenix. She was impressed by the footwork of her father as he played with Justin Gimelstob. She commented:

“Footwork goes crazy”

Jaz, born on 3 October 2003, also often shows support for her brother Jaden Agassi as well, as he represented Germany in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers last month.

Relief pitcher Jaden Agassi #25 of Germany throws during the third inning of game six of the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf also showed her tennis skills after coming back from the Asian tour. Many people were impressed by the German, who still holds the WTA record for World No. 1 for 377 weeks.

Graf, who won all four grand slams and the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988, remains the only winner of the Calendar Golden Grand Slam. The tennis fans also loved the glimpses of her playing those beautiful forehand and backhand shots once again.

