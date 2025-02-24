"Worst speed of all time" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs bluntly calls out airline after 40-minute luggage delay at airport

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently had a frustrating experience at the airport while waiting for her baggage. The Australian was quick to call out the airline over the ordeal.

Stubbs recently landed at Newark Airport in New Jersey, where she had to wait 40 minute for her bags. The former doubles World No. 1 took to social media and documented her irksome experience, calling out Air Canada over the lengthy delay.

"@AirCanada @EWRairport has got to be the worst baggage speed of all time! Legit 40 min waiting for bags," she posted on X.

Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams during her farewell tournament at the 2022 US Open, often voices her opinions on social media and recently called out WNBA star Caitlin Clark's agent, Erin Kane. During a recent conversation, Kane bluntly stated that it was likely impossible for the WNBA to pay Clark what she was worth, referring to how the 23-year-old had boosted the popularity of the league.

"Will Caitlin ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Kane said.

However, Rennae Stubbs objected to Erin Kane's remark and asserted that she should have spoken about how she would make sure that Clark was compensated better.

"How to piss off the rest of the league 101… u need a PR agent. How about 'no one is but we are working to change that, one media deal at a time!'" she posted on Threads.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs criticizes Tom Brady for constantly 'talking about himself' during Super Bowl broadcast

Serena Williams with her ex-coach Rennae Stubbs - Source: Getty

While Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar for a surprise performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, her former coach Rennae Stubbs watched the Philadelphia Eagles triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs from home.

However, the Australian was frustrated by Tom Brady's commentary during the broadcast, criticizing the NFL legend for talking about himself throughout the game.

"If everytime @TomBrady talked about himself u had to take a shot of tequila we would all be hammered by the end of the 1st quarter," Stubbs posted on X.

"There are ways to talk about certain situations without mentioning yourself or your team, or kicker or etc… all the time. Sorry," Stubbs commented further.

Rennae Stubbs later defended Serena Williams after sports reporter Stephen A. Smith lashed out at the 23-time Grand Slam champion for "trolling" Drake with her Super Bowl performance.

