"You will not meet a nicer guy" - Serena Williams' ex-coach defends Jannik Sinner amid backlash for meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs rushed to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner’s defense after he faced backlash for his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Jannik Sinner clinched his maiden Gand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open on Sunday, January 28. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old landed in Rome, Italy, where he was warmly received by his home fans. Sinner was also invited to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office later in the day, to which he obliged.

Meloni, who assumed office as the first woman Prime Minister of Italy in 2022, congratulated the young Italian for his historic triumph. The duo posed together for a picture with their country’s flag. Sinner also shared an embrace with Meloni before departing.

Tennis fans, however, were disappointed by the athlete’s gesture, as they pointed out the Prime Minister’s controversial political positions. Meloni has frequently come under fire for her alleged 'far-right politics'. She is known for opposing abortion and laws that recognize same-sex marriages.

Rennae Stubbs, however, defended Jannik Sinner amid the criticism he received for accepting the Prime Minister’s invitation. Stubbs vouched for Sinner’s integrity, adding that Italy should be proud of a person like him.

"You will not meet a nicer guy than Jannik Sinner! Whatever your politics or his, this guy is a guy all Italians should be proud of," she wrote on X, responding to a fan questioning his actions.

Jannik Sinner made history for Italy by winning Australian Open 2024

Jannik Sinner has been making great strides on the tennis circuit in recent years. He added another feather in his cap by becoming the only Italian, man or woman, to clinch the Australian Open singles title.

The 22-year-old is also the first Italian man since Adriano Panatta (1976 French Open), to lift a Grand Slam title. Panatta and Sinner are the only players from their country to win a men’s singles Major in the Open Era. Nicola Pietrangeli, meanwhile, won two French Opens (1959, 1960), albeit not in the Open Era.

Apart from his Grand Slam success, Sinner also brought glory to his home country in 2023 when he guided the Davis Cup team to their first title in 47 years.

With a career-best ranking of World No. 4, Sinner is also the highest-ranked Italian man alongside Adriano Panatta. By lifting his 11th title career title at the Australian Open, he has now surpassed Panatta to become the solitary title leader in the men's category.