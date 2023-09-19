Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena turned heads on the red carpet at the premiere of the documentary film "The Wisdom of Trauma," organized by the Novak Djokovic foundation.

"The Wisdom of Trauma" features the insights from Dr. Gabor Maté, a renowned Canadian physician with a special interest in childhood development and trauma. The documentary explores the concept of "a trauma-informed society," in which authority figures "seek to understand the sources from which troubling behaviors and diseases spring in the wounded human soul," as described on the film's website.

On Monday, September 18, Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena attended the Belgrade premiere of the film. Following Jelena's interaction with the media, the 24-time Grand Slam champion joined her and paid her a compliment.

"I like to watch you," he said, as reported by Blic. (Translated from Serbian)

The couple then posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Jelena, who is the co-founder and CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, spoke to the media about the film's impact and expressed her satisfaction with the foundation's efforts to make it available to the public.

"I have been watching this film for six months every other week with a different focus group and the impressions are very emotional every time and every time I discover something new and get to know a new dimension of myself. I think it is very emotional and useful for everyone to watch it and I am glad that our foundation made it possible for this film to be seen and talked about throughout the region," she said, as reported by Blic. (Translated from Serbian)

Jelena also served as a panelist at the premiere, joining Smiljana Grujic, the program director of the foundation, Igor Juric, the founder of the Center for Missing and Abused Children, and two local experts.

Instagram stories from the foundation's social media handle

Novak Djokovic & wife Jelena launch "Pure Happiness" collection to celebrate Serb's achievements after US Open triumph

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic recently won his record 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. Following the Serb's historic triumph, his wife Jelena unveiled the "Pure Happiness" apparel collection on social media in his honor.

She also announced that all of the proceeds from the sale of these garments will be dedicated to funding their foundation's projects.

"We have launched a new collection at @novakfoundation online shop called “Pure Happiness” to celebrate Novak’s achievements through eyes of children who dream Needless to say - it all goes towards funding our projects," Jelena captioned her Instagram post.

In other news, Novak Djokovic recently announced his withdrawal from the 2023 Shanghai Masters. However, he expressed his desire to play in China in the future.

