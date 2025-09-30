Tennis News Today: Alexander Zverev swears at his father in China Open outburst; Andre Agassi & daughter Jaz share heartwarming moment on Daughters Day & more

Alexander Zverev angrily reacted to his father laughing during his quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 China Open. Meanwhile, Jaz, the daughter of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, issued a loving response to her father's tribute to her on National Daughters Day.

Ad

In Tokyo, Taylor Fritz secured his progress to the Japan Open final and kept up his recent trend of bringing some anime inspiration to the court. Fellow American Danielle Collins opened up on her fondness for gay men, while Zheng Qinwen expressed her disagreement with rival Iga Swiatek's take on the WTA rules at the China Open.

Let's take a closer look at the top tennis stories of the day:

#1. Alexander Zverev yells at father during China Open QF loss to Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev at the 2025 China Open (Source: Getty)

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev was far from his best during his China Open quarterfinal clash against Daniil Medvedev. In a moment of frustration, the German lashed out at his father Alexander Sr., who also happens to be his coach. Zverev yelled:

Ad

Trending

"Why the f**k are you laughing?"

The three-time Major runner-up ultimately lost the match 3-6, 3-6 to the Russian. Zverev now trails Medvedev 7-14 in the pair's career head-to-head.

#2. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz calls her father "the best" after heartwarming National Daughters Day tribute

From left to right: Jaz Agassi, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf and Jaden Agassi (Source: Getty)

On National Daughters Day, Andre Agassi shared an Instagram post consisting of two pictures. One of them was a recent photo of himself with daughter Jaz, while the other was a throwback from Jaz's childhood days. The former No. 1 and eight-time Major champion captioned the post:

Ad

"Happy National Daughters Day Jazzy"

Jaz heartwarmingly responded in the comments, writing:

"Aww you're the best"

#3. Taylor Fritz draws inspiration from anime yet again at Japan Open

Taylor Fritz (Source: Getty)

Soon after dispatching Jenson Brooksby to reach the Japan Open final, Taylor Fritz wrote the following message on the courtside camera:

Ad

"Nah, I'd win"

The message was inspired by an iconic line spoken by the fictional character Gojo from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. Later, via an X (formerly Twitter) post, Fritz joked about potentially being roasted by fans who aren't aware of the inspiration behind the message, writing:

"Can already see myself about to get roasted by the people that don’t get it 😪"

Fritz will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Japan Open final.

Ad

#4. Danielle Collins speaks up about her ability to make fast friends with gay men due to her personality

Danielle Collins (Source: Getty)

During her recent appearance on The Gay Tennis Podcast, Danielle Collins spoke candidly about her knack of quickly endearing herself to gay men because of her personality. Collins said:

Ad

"For me, like gay men are my spirit animals in a sense, and vice versa for you guys. My gay friends can resonate with me, like you know, being connected to them. I feel like too, like, I have a pretty big personality. I'm very rambunctious, adventurous, outgoing, bubbly, sassy. When I get pushed into a corner, I'm a feisty little thing."

Ad

The former WTA No. 7 added:

"And the gay men love that, and so, I think any time I turn that personality on, I just make a lot of friends that way."

#5. Zheng Qinwen voices disagreement with Iga Swiatek's fresh complaints about WTA's 'mandatory rules'

Zheng Qinwen (Source: Getty)

During a press conference at the WTA 1000 tournament of the ongoing China Open, Iga Swiatek once again criticized the hectic tennis schedule along with the mandatory rules that require players to compete at a specific number of events. The Pole said:

Ad

"I don't know yet how my career is going to look like in couple years. WTA with all these mandatory rules, they made this pretty crazy for us. I don't think any top player will actually be able to achieve this, playing six 500 tournaments. It's just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule."

However, Swiatek's rival Zheng Qinwen disagreed at a subsequent press conference of her own. According to the Chinese WTA sensation, the calendar isn't as demanding as the Pole suggested.

"I don't think for professional player the calendar is too much because the strongest players survive, and that's the rules in my head," Zheng said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi