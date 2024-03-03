Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi's son Jaden sends love to girlfriend Catherine on her birthday; Roger Federer shares highlights from family trip to Thailand

  • home icon
By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Mar 03, 2024 05:03 GMT
Andre Agassi son Jaden
Jaden Agassi with his girlfriend (L), Roger Federer with his wife (R) and Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf (Inset)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden sent birthday wishes to his girlfriend Catherine Holt. Meanwhile, Roger Federer delighted his fans by sharing photos from his family trip to Thailand.

Novak Djokovic and Katy Perry crossed paths at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles and posed for a photo together. Frances Tiafoe playfully questioned Carlos Alcaraz's defending champion status at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

