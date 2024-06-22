Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz gushes over her new hairstyle; Lacoste CEO apologizes for premature launch of Novak Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam tracksuit

Tennis legend Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz expressed her delight as she showcased her fresh new hairstyle. In other news, Lacoste's CEO issued an apology for prematurely revealing a tracksuit celebrating Novak Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam victory.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka revealed how she felt about partnering with Nick Kyrgios for the US Open mixed madness event. Iga Swiatek sent a heartfelt message to Karolina Muchova following the latter's comeback announcement after a nine-month-long injury hiatus.

Also, American doubles No. 1 Nicole Melichar-Martinez voiced her frustration after being snubbed for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer expressed mutual admiration after the Spaniard complimented the Swiss' latest documentary.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Trending

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz showed off her new hair makeover

Legendary tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter praised her stylist as she showed off her new hairstyle.

The 21-year-old previously wore "shaggy layers" and "wispy bangs" with darker blonde roots and lighter ends. She then made a dramatic change by dyeing her hair brown and adopting a curlier look, later darkening it further and enhancing the curls.

Jaz raved about her new look on social media, where she can be seen smiling for the camera.

"❤️❤️❤️," she posted on her Instagram story.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic's sponsor Lacoste's CEO apologizes for early unveiling of Serb's 25th Grand Slam tracksuit

Lacoste’s CEO Thierry Guibert issued an apology after the brand mistakenly listed a $350 special edition tracksuit anticipating Novak Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam victory.

The special edition outfit features the number '25' along with the famous crocodile badges, suggesting Djokovic had already achieved his 25th Grand Slam title.

Lacoste's special edition tracksuit for the Serb - Lacoste.com

Guibert expressed regret for this error on X (formerly Twitter) on June 20, saying it was a tech issue.

"I have to apologize about that. It was a mistake on our side due to IT issues," Guibert wrote.

Novak Djokovic is currently recovering from a knee injury he suffered during his French Open campaign. The Serbian tennis legend is also slated to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Naomi Osaka shared her thoughts on teaming up with Nick Kyrgios at the US Open mixed madness

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios will join forces for a special mixed doubles event named ‘The US Open Mixed Madness’ on August 20, ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Other pairings include Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, and Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

The Japanese tennis star humorously responded to partnering with Kyrgios, expressing surprise at being the seasoned pair among a bunch of younger rivals.

"The fact that we're the veterans in this group just made me sit down in silence." Naomi Osaka wrote in her story.

Naomi Osaka reacts to teaming up with Nick Kyrgios: ( https://www.instagram.com/naomiosaka/)

Naomi Osaka recently faced a first-round exit against Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin.

Iga Swiatek sends best wishes to Karolina Muchova as the latter announces her return from wrist injury

Iga Swiatek warmly welcomed Karolina Muchova back to the WTA Tour following her announcement of returning after a prolonged injury absence.

Muchova had been sidelined since September 2023 due to a wrist injury, for which she underwent surgery in February 2024 to repair a loose tendon in her right wrist. After nine months away, the Czech tennis star is poised to make her comeback at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne before competing in the Wimbledon Championships and Paris Olympics.

"At the end of this week, I’ll fly to Eastbourne with the team, where we’ll finally try to play some matches in preparation ahead of Wimbledon. After Wimbledon I’ll return back to the clay, maybe play a tournament, or straight to the Olympics," Muchova said in an interview to CANAL+ Sport CZ.

Swiatek expressed her support as Muchova shared her comeback news on social media.

"Good to have you back!" Swiatek tweeted.

Iga Swiatek, who recently won her fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open, delayed her grass-court appearance with the withdrawal from the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin and will most likely participate in the Wimbledon Championships next.

American doubles No. 1 Nicole Melichar-Martinez expresses her disappointment over Paris Olympics 2024 snub

American doubles No. 1 Nicole Melichar-Martinez has voiced disappointment at not being included in the US tennis team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Having previously competed for the US at the Tokyo Olympics, Melichar-Martinez took to social media to explain her absence.

"First off, congratulations to all those nominated for Team USA for the Paris Olympics! I've known many of these incredible women since we were kids, and it's been an honor to compete alongside them over the years," Melichar-Martinez wrote. "I am immensely proud of each and every one of their accomplishments. Many have asked about my nomination, so I want to clarify what happened."

"I am absolutely eager and available to represent Team USA in Paris, but unfortunately, I was not selected. This news deeply saddens me, as it has been a long standing dream of mine to be on the team again and compete for a medal. In my humble opinion, the Olympic Games are the greatest honor we have in sports," she added.

The American tennis player cited an ITF regulation requiring players to be nominated by their national governing body, revealing she was not nominated despite qualifying based on her ranking. Melichar-Martinez expressed disagreement with the rule.

Tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer shared compliments after the Spaniard praised the latter's newly released documentary

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer exchanged compliments after the Spaniard gushed over Federer’s documentary, “Twelve Final Days,” which came out on June 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

The film follows the last 12 days of Federer’s tennis career which culminated at the 2022 Laver Cup, where the Swiss teamed up with Nadal in doubles for his final professional match, but lost to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The Spanish tennis icon recently congratulated Federer on social media, calling their doubles match in London an unforgettable experience.

"Congratulations Roger, my friend. This was a weekend I will never forget! I can’t wait to watch Twelve Final Days!" he captioned his Instagram post.

Federer, in return, expressed gratitude for Nadal's support during his final match.

"Thanks for being there. What a weekend for the ages," Federer wrote.

Nadal also used Instagram stories to commend Federer on the documentary release.

"Thanks for your support pal. A weekend we will never forget 🙌🏽 ," Federer wrote.

Screengrab of Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer's Instagram stories

Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates also expressed excitement over the Swiss's newly released documentary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback