Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off her artistic skills; Monica Puig jokes about Roger Federer coaching Novak Djokovic

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz gives a colorful makeover to football boots

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz has revealed her artistic flair by adding a creative touch to a pair of football boots.

Jaz shared an image on Instagram, featuring what appeared to be a worn pair of white Nike football boots, with the side panels and the iconic Nike logo adorned with vibrant red-orange hues.

Monica Puig playfully advises Novak Djokovic to hire Roger Federer as a new coach following Goran Ivanisevic's exit

Former Olympic tennis champion Monica Puig humorously proposed that Novak Djokovic should consider appointing Roger Federer as his new coach, in the wake of the Serb’s parting ways with his former coach, Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic made public his separation from Ivanisevic, who assisted the Serb to nine Grand Slams since 2019, on Wednesday (March 27), after a series of disappointing performances this year.

"It's a little bit of a shock, but really curious to see what he [Novak Djokovic] is gonna do now. I mean, we're even joking about in the green room that Roger's not doing anything, maybe it could be a good collab," Puig said on Tennis Channel.

"But I think, Djokovic knows what he's doing. He's been doing it long enough to know what he's best for him at this point of his career," she added.

Danielle Collins expresses discontent with recurring questions about her retirement plans

Danielle Collins wasn't particularly pleased with repetitive questions about her retirement plans. After her Australian Open exit earlier this year, Collins announced that 2024 would be her final year on the tour, emphasizing her desire to pursue goals beyond tennis, such as starting a family.

The American was asked about her decision to retire in light of her impressive performances in the ongoing Miami Open and she replied by saying that she would not have had to justify her retirement if she were a man.

"You know, I find it so interesting, because I kind of felt like when I was announcing my retirement, everyone has been so, like, congratulating me and so excited for me," Collins said in a post-match press conference.

"But then on the other hand, I feel like I have had to justify my decision a lot. I feel like if I was a guy, I probably wouldn't have to justify it that much," she added.

Danielle Collins defeated 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals, and will now face fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina in the final.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield opens up on taking a break from the tennis tour and how she would've improved Netflix's Break Point documentary

Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, a former professional tennis player, addressed her time away from the sport in a recent Q&A on social media.

When asked about her absence, Broomfield explained that while she never officially retired, she took a break after the COVID-19 pandemic due to injuries, burnout, and stress.

"Okay truth be told, I never really officially stopped," Ayan Broomfield wrote. "During/ post covid I was training and playing a lottttt which lead to a lot of injuries, burnout, and stress."

"And I use the word stress very lightly because obviously there are way worse things going on in the world, then trying to play professional tennis, but I think a lot of the times we see the glitz and glam of the WTA and ATP tour and forget how much work, time and finances go into getting there. It's brutal and I needed a break from going two cross-one line," she added.

Broomfield offered suggestions for improving Netflix's 'Break Point,' which was recently canceled due to low ratings. She noted the absence of diverse player representation, including doubles pros and wheelchair players.

