Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off new hairstyle; Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello watches her baby son play soccer with Jannik Sinner

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz debuts chic new look

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's 20-year-old daughter Jaz gave a sneak peek of her trendy new haircut.

Jaz posed with her new hairstyle featuring "shaggy layers" and "wispy bangs" on social media, wearing a black cropped shirt and a gold chain.

"Jaz is like sunshine and spring 🌼 Loving these shaggy layers and wispy bangs 🍃," Jaz's hairstylist captioned her Instagram post.

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello watches her baby son play soccer with Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal's baby son enjoyed a soccer session with Jannik Sinner, under the watchful eye of his mother, Maria Francisca Perello, during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

A video shared on an X (formerly Twitter) account showcased the 17-month-old engaging in playful soccer moments. Initially held by his mother and armed with a small tennis racket, the toddler later gravitated towards a soccer ball.

Joined by Jannik Sinner, the trio embarked on a soccer session. When the baby Spaniard received a pass from the Italian, he attempted to score, prompting a lighthearted moment as Maria tried to intervene, encouraging her son to pass the ball to the Italian instead.

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the ATP 1000 tournament citing health issues. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, received a bye in the first round and will face Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second.

Paula Badosa withdraws from the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, ahead of her first-round tennis match against Ashlyn Krueger, due to injury woes.

Taking to her Instagram later, Badosa expressed her disappointment in having to step away from her "favorite tournament." The Spaniard said that she had done everything she could to play, but sadly, her injuries stopped her from doing so.

"So sorry I have to withdraw from my favorite tournament. I tried everything to be able to play but wasn't enough. I'm having a very difficult time with my injury but I'm fighting everyday to comeback as soon as possible," Badosa wrote.

The 26-year-old acknowledged her fans' support and expressed gratitude to the organizers of Indian Wells for giving her a wild card.

"I wanna thank the fans that are sticking with me, specially this past year. I'm sorry I haven't given what you are expecting from me and I'm just giving you sad news lately. (Trust me is the last thing I want also)," Paula Badosa wrote.

"I also want to thank the tournament for the WC, you are the best tournament in the world see you next year. Hopefully soon the tears will be tears of joy again," she added.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Coco Gauff stuns in custom-made Prada gown at Time magazine’s 2024 Women of the Year Gala

Coco Gauff graced Time magazine's 2024 'Women of the Year Gala', donning a bespoke Prada gown.

The 'Women of the Year Gala' took place on March 5 in West Hollywood, California. The American tennis star showcased a custom Prada ensemble dominated by black, accentuated with an intricate black and white blouse.

