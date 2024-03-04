Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz & son Jaden react to their father posing with Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz; Novak Djokovic and NBA star Nikola Jokic share warm embrace

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz & son Jaden reacted to their father posing with Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal ahead of the Netflix Slam exhibition in Las Vegas.

Novak Djokovic shared a warm embrace with NBA star and countryman Nikola Jokic following the Denver Nuggets' win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari reportedly hired Jessica Pegula's former coach David Witt ahead of the 2024 Indian Wells, following the recent split with the previous coach.

Also, Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Bouler expressed her delight as the Aussie defended the Acapulco Open title.

On that note, here's a quick overview of today's top stories:

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz & son Jaden react to their father posing with Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz

Andre Agassi joined Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz for a photo opportunity ahead of the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas.

The Netflix Slam, a live exhibition event that took place on Sunday, March 3, showcased a face-off between Nadal and Alcaraz at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where the latter emerged victorious with a 6-3, 4-6 [12-14] scoreline.

Before the event, Agassi, Nadal, and Alcaraz posed for a picture at the Shadow Creek golf course in Las Vegas.

"Champions in town #VEGAS," Agassi wrote on Instagram.

Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden commented on the post:

"Goat talk," Jaden wrote.

Jaden's comment to his father's post

Agassi and Steffi Graf's 20-year-old daughter Jaz shared the post on her Instagram story.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz on Instagram

Novak Djokovic shares warm embrace with NBA star Nikola Jokic following Denver Nuggets' win against Los Angeles Lakers

Novak Djokovic hugged his fellow countryman and NBA star Nikola Jokic following the Denver Nuggets' victory over the Los Angeles Lakers 124-114.

Djokovic, currently in California for his 2024 Indian Wells campaign, attended the game at the Crypto.com arena on Saturday, March 2, where he shared a warm embrace with Jokic after the match concluded.

Watch the video here:

Maria Sakkari teams up with Jessica Pegula's ex-coach David Witt ahead of 2024 Indian Wells - Reports

According to Gazzetta.gr, Maria Sakkari has reportedly enlisted Jessica Pegula's former coach David Witt as her new mentor in preparation for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, which starts on Wednesday, March 6.

Witt and Pegula parted ways last month after working together for five years. Sakkari also split from her former coach Tom Hill last month following a poor beginning to the 2024 season.

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Bouler ecstatic as Aussie successfully defends Acapulco Open title

Katie Boulter congratulated her partner Alex de Minaur for clinching his eighth career title at the 2024 Acapulco Open, where the Aussie beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4, in the final.

Boulter expressed admiration for the Aussie's title defense on Instagram.

"Back-to-back is ridiculous behavior," Boulter wrote.

Katie Boulter's Instagram story

