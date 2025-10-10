Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic concerned about health at Shanghai Masters; Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian furious over controversial Reddit allegations & more

The scorching heat, along with physical injuries, has posed a challenge for Novak Djokovic during his ongoing Shanghai campaign. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa enjoyed her time off from the sport by taking a tropical vacation. Ben Shelton's girlfriend and soccer star, Trinity Rodman, shared the story of a food mishap that took place during the ATP star's birthday dinner and broke down in tears after her kitchen struggles.On that note, let us check out some of the top stories of the day:#1. Novak Djokovic's concerning health updateNovak Djokovic revealed concerning details about his health after his win against Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Shanghai masters. During his last match, he was seen throwing up and asking for medical assistance for his leg injury but eventually recovered to secure a win.After securing a spot in the semifinal of the tournament, the Serb shared details about his unreliable fitness during the press conference and said:&quot;There's always something happening with the body pretty much every match that I play right now. There's some other issues that I'm trying to address day by day, and hopefully it's going to get better as the tournament progresses.&quot;The 24-time Grand Slam champion will face Valentin Vacherot in his 10th Shanghai semifinal.#2. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian slams troll over comments on RedditSerena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit in 2005, was furious after a troll alleged that the app was 'cancerous.' The entrepreneur penned an emotional note on the ill effects of the ongoing ICE arrests a day before, which led an X user to write:&quot;You banned The Donald, a pro-Trump subreddit, while allowing far left wing terrorism to run wild. You are no friend to America and Reddit is cancerous.&quot;To this, Ohanian replied by thrashing the allegations and reiterating that he split with Reddit in 2020.&quot;The saddest part about being alive at a time when knowledge is so free and abundant is seeing how often people don’t bother doing the slightest bit of research before making the boldest claims. I resigned from reddit in June of 2020,&quot; he said.Williams' husband stated earlier that his mother was also an undocumented immigrant and felt compassion for the broken families.#3. Venus Williams' fiancé plans to meet Grigor DimitrovVenus Williams' fiancé, Andrea Preti, planned to catch up with ATP star Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian met Williams recently during Paris Fashion Week at the Lacoste show, where the duo looked dapper in white ensembles.As Williams shared pictures from her time at the show on her Instagram, Preti took to the comments, expressing his wish to also meet Dimitrov.&quot;@grigordimitrov see u soon ❤️ 💪💪💪&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDimitrov has been out of the season for a prolonged duration owing to an injury he suffered during Wimbledon. However, he might consider making a comeback in Vienna if his condition improves.#4. Paula Badosa enjoys her time off from the sportPaula Badosa, who is currently enjoying a tropical vacation with her family, shared glimpses from her trip on Instagram. She and her mother, Mireia, posed in front of a waterfall as they continued their relaxing trip in Bali, Indonesia. Badosa's sister, Jana Badosa, is also accompanying the duo on the trip.The Spaniard played her last match at the 2025 China Open, where she unfortunately had to retire against Karolina Muchova in the second round, owing to her back injury, which has troubled her for most of her career. However, Badosa has always maintained a positive attitude about it and hopes to be back on the court soon after recovery.#5. Roger Federer on facing challenges while coaching his sonsRoger Federer started his coaching venture with his son Leo and explained how the role is quite challenging for him. His son, born in 2019 and who is almost six years old, is interested in the sport and trains professionally, as the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed.However, Federer added that he faces difficulties in coaching his son while speaking at an event hosted by the brand On, named &quot;On Thanks for Playing,' in Shanghai.&quot;On him, or if it's on the other kid or the coach who's there because of my success and my know-how, the expectations are so incredibly high at the professional level,&quot; he said. &quot;Having great coaches when you're young is really important to feel the love for the game, and that's where Leo has had great coaches so far. I've not been the number one coach; I just try to help out.&quot;Federer will appear for a doubles tennis exhibition called 'Roger &amp; Friends' on October 10.