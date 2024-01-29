Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on Australian Open title win; Jannik Sinner reveals how his parents helped him become the 'relaxed man' he is today

Novak Djokovic congratulated Aryna Sabalenka for winning her second consecutive Australian Open title.

Jannik Sinner spoke about his 'perfect' parents' impact on his 'relaxed man' persona while delivering his winner's speech in Melbourne. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka dazzled in a white fringe dress at the official photoshoot with the championship trophy.

Also, Naomi Osaka’s amusing error with Jennifer Brady’s name during her 2021 Australian Open winner's speech went viral.

On that note, let’s have a quick overview of the day’s top headlines:

#1 - Novak Djokovic congratulates Aryna Sabalenka for winning 2nd consecutive Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic shared a congratulatory message for Aryna Sabalenka following her victory in Melbourne. Sabalenka defended her title by defeating China's Zheng Qinwen, 6-3, 6-2, in the final.

World No. 1 Djokovic, who lost in the semifinal to eventual champion Jannik Sinner, extended his congratulations to Sabalenka for securing the trophy, for the second consecutive year, without dropping a set.

"Congratulations," the Serb wrote on his Instagram story, adding a tiger and trophy emoji.

"Thank you," wrote Sabalenka, sharing the Serb's Instagram story.

Djokovic also conveyed a supportive message to runner-up Zheng Qinwen, applauding her for reaching her first-ever Grand Slam final.

"Amazing tournament. More to come," he wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic via Instagram stories

#2 - Jannik Sinner reflects on how his 'perfect' parents shaped him into becoming the 'relaxed man' he is today

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in the 2024 Australian Open final on Sunday, January 28, to secure his maiden Grand Slam title.

In his victory speech at the Rod Laver Arena, Sinner acknowledged his mother Siglinde, and his father Johann's roles in his tennis career.

"I went away from home when I was 14 years old," Sinner said. "So I had to grow up quite fast, trying to cook for myself, trying to make laundry. You know, the first times it is different, you know, but then in the other way, that was maybe the fastest way to grow up. I think for me was tough, but for the parents to leave their son with 14 years old, it's also not easy."

Sinner acknowledged his parents for shaping his composed personality.

"They always gave me, they never put pressure on myself, which for me is maybe the key why I'm here today. I'm a very relaxed man, who just enjoys to play tennis. I'm 22 years old, so I also enjoy to do normal stuff. And that's it, they are the perfect parents. Obviously, I know only them but they are awesome."

#3 - In pictures: Aryna Sabalenka shines in elegant fringe dress with her 2024 Australian Open trophy at official photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka drew attention during the official photoshoot on January 28, showcasing her 2024 Australian Open trophy.

After successfully defending her 2023 title with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Zheng Qinwen, Sabalenka made history as the first player since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013 to secure consecutive Melbourne titles.

The day after her triumph, the Belarusian posed with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup in Carlton Gardens, wearing an elegant cream knit dress with fringe details.

Aryna Sabaleka pictured at the 2024 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity

#4 - Naomi Osaka’s humorous mix-up with Jennifer Brady’s name from her 2021 Australian Open winner’s speech goes viral

Naomi Osaka’s funny blunder with Jennifer Brady’s name in her 2021 Australian Open winner's speech recently resurfaced and gained widespread attention.

At the Melbourne Major, Osaka won 6-4, 6-3 against Brady to secure her fourth Grand Slam title. During the trophy ceremony, Osaka asked Brady if she liked to be called "Jennifer" or "Jenny" and the American said "Jenny". But Osaka continued to call her opponent "Jennifer".

"Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer. We played in the semis of the US Open...," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka recorded one of her worst performances at a Grand Slam as she faced an early exit after losing to Caroline Garcia, 4-6, 6-7(2), in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

