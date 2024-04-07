Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic gives his take on Rafael Nadal's injury struggles; Danielle Collins recalls 'exciting' first meeting with her boyfriend

  • home icon
By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Apr 07, 2024 04:20 GMT
Danielle Collins (L), Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic shared his perspective on Rafael Nadal's ongoing injury challenges after the Spaniard withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters. Danielle Collins reminisced about her "exciting" first encounter with her boyfriend Bryan.

Carlos Alcaraz made a young fan's day by fulfilling his adorable request during a practice session in Monte-Carlo. Meanwhile, Serena Williams shared her daughter Olympia's "savage" reaction to being instructed to brush her teeth.

On that note, here's a recap of the day's biggest headlines:

