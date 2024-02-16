Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal doesn't consider Roger Federer his friend; Aryna Sabalenka shows off incredible tiger-themed gift from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Rafael Nadal explained the unique dynamic he shares with his rival Roger Federer.

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her Valentine's Day gift from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov. Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka snubbed Jelena Ostapenko’s unconventional racket-tap gesture after Latvian's Qatar Open 3R defeat.

Also, Coco Gauff and mother Candi's quad bike adventure on Valentine's Day in Doha elicited a reaction from Jalen Sera.

On that note, here's a quick overview of today's top headlines:

#1 - Rafael Nadal reveals he does not consider Roger Federer a friend

Rafael Nadal acknowledged a positive rapport with his rival Roger Federer but clarified that they do not consider each other friends.

Nadal talked about how he and Federer have consistently challenged each other to excel, shedding light on their dynamic and his candid perspective on their connection.

"We have shared most of our careers. We have helped each other. We have also taken away a lot. We have achieved a level of self-demand that is difficult to repeat because we knew that we could not fail. That competition pushed us to the limit. I wouldn't consider him a friend, but someone familiar, with whom I have a great relationship," Nadal said in an interview with La Sexta.

Nadal recently pulled out of the 2024 Qatar Open in Doha due to an injury he sustained during his comeback tournament at Brisbane International, which also prompted him to withdraw from the Australian Open. The Spaniard will be participating in the Indian Wells Masters next.

#2 - Aryna Sabalenka receives tiger-inspired Valentine's Day present from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased an adorable Valentine's Day present from her boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, who gifted her a stunning tiger-themed gold necklace from Cartier, worth over $7000.

Sabalenka shared the picture on her Instagram, showcasing the gift she received from Koltsov, a former professional ice hockey player, whom she has been dating since early 2021.

"Valentine's Day was quite successful for me, but not for Kostantin Koltsov," Sabalenka wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka reveals her Valentine's Day gift from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

#3 - Victoria Azarenka declines Jelena Ostapenko's racquet tap gesture following 3R win in Doha

Victoria Azarenka rejected Jelena Ostapenko's attempt for a racket tap at the net after a straight-set win in their third-round clash at the 2024 Qatar Open.

After sealing her win, Azarenka celebrated by pointing to her head, suggesting a mental advantage over Ostapenko due to their lopsided rivalry. While approaching the net for the customary post-match handshake, Ostapenko surprised Azarenka by offering her racket for a tap, leading the Belarusian to decline the interaction entirely and proceed directly to shaking hands with the chair umpire.

Azarenka's run in Doha eventually concluded in her quarterfinal match against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, where she lost 6-4, 6-0.

#4 - Coco Gauff and mother Candi's quad biking adventure in Doha on Valentine's Day sparks response from Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff shared highlights from her quad bike adventure with her mother Candi on Valentine's Day in Doha, following her early exit in straight sets against Katerina Siniakova at the 2024 Qatar Open.

On Thursday, February 15, Gauff shared a few pictures from the mother-daughter duo's quad biking adventure in the Sealine Desert.

"Motorsport," Gauff wrote.

Jalen Sera, an Atlanta-based guitarist, took notice of Gauff's post and responded with a playful comment.

"Sandwoman," Sera wrote.

Jalen Sera on Instagram

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins