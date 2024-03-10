Tennis News Today: Roger Federer opens up about relationship with his and wife Mirka's 4 children; Novak Djokovic treats Stefanos Tsitsipas to a shopping cart ride during Indian Wells campaign

Roger Federer shared a peek into his family dynamics and bond with his four kids.

Novak Djokovic treated Stefanos Tsitsipas to a shopping cart ride during the Indian Wells Masters. Meanwhile, Gael Monfils proposed a power couples exhibition with him and his wife Elina Svitolina, Stefanos Tsitsipas, his girlfriend Paula Badosa, Alex de Minaur, and his girlfriend Katie Boulter.

Also, Carlos Alcaraz honored Serena Williams for her contributions to tennis on International Women’s Day.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top headlines:

Roger Federer delves into his bond with his 4 children

Roger Federer shared family insights during his visit to San Francisco for the announcement of the 2025 Laver Cup edition at the Chase Center.

Federer expressed excitement about exploring the city with his four children, who have already expressed interest in joining him for the event.

"I hope so. When I left home yesterday, I told them I’m going to San Francisco. They were like, ‘San Francisco? Why?’, I’m like, 'Well, Laver Cup is going there.’ They’re like, ‘Please make sure we can also come.’ So the kids definitely want to come. They’ve told me already, so we just got to figure it out with school at the time," Federer said in an interview with NBC Bay Area.

Federer emphasized the importance of conveying love to his children and providing guidance and support while allowing them space to grow as they get older.

"So, we have twin boys that are 10 almost and twin girls that are almost 15,” Federer said. "I think it is important to give them the love (so) that they know you were there when they were young."

"And then, of course, now as they’re growing older, we try to give them the right advice and guide them in the right direction, but we also got to let them fly on their own. And it’s hard, hard as parents, but I try my best," Federer added.

Novak Djokovic takes Stefanos Tsitsipas for a shopping cart spin during Indian Wells campaign

A fan spotted Novak Djokovic pushing Stefanos Tsitsipas in a cart at a grocery store in Indian Wells.

The fan mentioned unexpectedly encountering the two players and their teams while shopping, describing them as "kind and gracious." The fan also shared a few photos, including one of the 24-time Grand Slam champion giving Tsitsipas a cart ride.

Novak Djokovic defeated Aleksandar Vukic in three sets in the second round and will now face Luca Nardi in the third. Stefanos Tsitsipas, on the other hand, defeated Lucas Pouille in straight sets in the second round and now will face Frances Tiafoe in the third.

Gael Monfils suggests a fun doubles exhibition with him and Elina Svitolina, Stefanos Tsitsipas-Paula Badosa, Alex de Minaur-Katie Boulter

Gael Monfils suggested an exhibition event featuring tennis power couples, including himself and Elina Svitolina, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, and Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter.

In a conversation with the Tennis Channel amid his Indian Wells campaign, Monfils praised these couples and proposed the idea of organizing an exhibition event with all three pairs.

"Actually, to have a maybe an exhibition with all of us. But, now the advice I feel like Alex is playing his best tennis in his life. Let's be honest, he's top 10, I think he can achieve more," Monfils said.

"And Katie just also she been battling with, a lot of injuries. And now she can finally play back to back win her bigger title. So that's that's very good for her. And of course, you know she can share with Alex. That's lovely. I'm happy to see them," he added.

"And, of course, Steph and Paula, it's great. It's no rivalry just love. But we should maybe do something altogether, like, it can be like fun with fans, questions that you really know your girlfriend or your wife. You know what I mean?" the Frenchman continued.

Gael Monfils defeated Max Purcell in straight sets in the first round and will now face Hubert Hurkacz in the second.

Carlos Alcaraz picks Serena Williams as his role model on International Women's Day

Carlos Alcaraz dedicated a special message to Serena Williams on International Women's Day, recognizing the former World No. 1 and 23-time singles Grand Slam champion for her significant contributions to tennis.

"I'm going to go for Serena, everything that she have [sic.] done in tennis, in life. And she came from a really humble life, family; It's admirable. So I'm going to pick her," he said in a video message posted by the ATP on Instagram.

Alcaraz defeated Matteo Arnaldi in three sets in the second round and will now face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins