Tennis News Today: Roger Federer shares highlights from his trip to the United States; Jim Courier declares Novak Djokovic undisputed tennis GOAT over Rafael Nadal and Federer

Roger Federer shared a recap of his recent trip to the United States with his wife Mirka while Jim Courier crowned Novak Djokovic as the undisputed GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of tennis over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune's mother Aneke shared an encouraging message for her son following his quarterfinal exit against Daniil Medvedev in Indian Wells. Also, tennis legend Monica Seles was spotted in the stands during the tournament's semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis news:

Roger Federer shares a glimpse from his trip to the United States

The 42-year-old shared snapshots from his trip to the United States in a recent social media post.

Starting in San Francisco, the former World No. 1 visited the Chase Center which will be the official venue for the 2025 Laver Cup. The Swiss then visited Stanford University and attended the Oscars with his wife Mirka. He also launched a luxury sunglasses line with Oliver Peoples.

Federer shared a recap of his trip on Instagram on March 15, including moments like enjoying a sunset with Mirka and socializing with Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Dwayne Johnson.

"Loving La La Land," the 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram.

Jim Courier hails Novak Djokovic as undisputed tennis GOAT over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Jim Courier has weighed in on the ongoing Greatest of All Time (GOAT) discussion, asserting that Novak Djokovic surpasses his competitors based on statistical evidence.

"Statistically, it's over. For now, unless Nadal somehow is able to find something and get back in the conversation with more Majors," Jim Courier said on the Tennis Channel.

In terms of Majors, Nadal has collected 22 and Federer 20, both falling short of Djokovic’s impressive haul of 24 Grand Slam titles. Courier reinforced his argument by referring to the Serb’s superior head-to-head records, leading the Swiss 24-16 and narrowly edging the Spaniard 30-29.

"But there's a lot to it. It's not just the Major titles, it's also the head-to-head record. Novak has a sizeable head-to-head lead over Federer but a narrow one over Nadal, it's close," he added.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke praises her son for his performance despite Indian Wells QF exit

Holger Rune's mother Aneke shared an encouraging message with her son despite his quarterfinal loss against World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-4 at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

"Great tennis this year, getting better and better for each match, so let's continue the good work @holgerrune," Aneke Rune wrote on Instagram.

Aneke Rune's Instagram story

Monica Seles attends Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk's semifinal match at Indian Wells

The nine-time Grand Slam singles champion Monica Seles attended the 2024 Indian Wells semifinal showdown between Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk, where the Pole put on a stellar show, securing a 6-2, 6-1 victory against the Ukrainian to advance to the final.

Iga Swiatek will now face ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the final on Saturday, March 16. Sakkari defeated 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the semifinals.

