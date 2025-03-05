Tennis News Today: Serena Williams reveals when she's "really lonely"; Madison Keys opens up about mother's tears, and more

Serena Williams revealed the moment she felt really lonely. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka opened up about her physical fitness after her pregnancy break.

Ad

In other news, Madison Keys revealed the details of her phone call with her mother after her Australian Open win. Also, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, made an appearance at the Oscar's party in Hollywood.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Serena Williams reveals her 'lonely' moments

Serena Williams made a confession about feeling lonely after the birth of her daughters. The American star claimed that she felt lonely when both of her daughters went to sleep.

Ad

Trending

Williams has two daughters, Olympia and Adira, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Recently, the former WTA World No. 1 posted a tweet suggesting she felt lonely when she wasn't with her daughters.

"I miss them so much when they sleep. That’s when i get really lonely. #mygirls," Williams wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Serena Williams gets honest about the time she's "really lonely" as mother of daughters Olympia and Adira

Naomi Osaka opens up about her current physique post-pregnancy

Naomi Osaka shared her feelings about her physique after a long-term absence due to pregnancy. The Japanese star returned to tennis last year after a break of almost two years from tennis after her daughter, Shai, was born in July 2023.

Ad

Recently, Osaka shared a video of her practice session before the Indian Wells. The former World No. 1 wrote that she loved her current 'muscle definition,' claiming that it had been a long journey post pregnancy.

"I know nobody cares but I'm kinda happy with my muscle definition now. It's been a long journey post pregnancy 😭 ," Osaka captioned her Instagram story.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Read more: Naomi Osaka discloses how she really feels about her physique now after "long post-pregnancy journey" admission

Ad

Madison Keys talks about the emotional call with her mother after the Australian Open

Madison Keys disclosed an emotional conversation she had with her mother after her Australian Open win. Keys won her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne by beating the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

In a podcast with Rennae Stubbs, Keys revealed that her first phone call after the final was to her mother, Christine. She further added that her mother was lost for words and congratulated her for her title win.

Ad

"Honestly, it was funny. [She was] at a loss for words, followed by tears, followed by, 'I'm so proud of you, you could do it!. I mean, just, it was funny then. And I was like, 'I am my mother's child.'" Madison Keys told Rennae Stubbs after being asked about her mother's reaction to her Australian Open triumph (21:34).

Ad

Read more: Madison Keys reveals "teary" details of emotional phone call to her mother after winning Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend shines on the red carpet at the Oscars party

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently made an appearance at the Oscars party 2025. Broomfield wore a silver dress designed by famous designer Tom Ford.

Broomfield completed her look with gold earrings and bangles. She posted a video on her Instagram accounting showcasing her look for the red carpet.

Ad

"last night in @tomford. Styled by @kjmoody, Hair @lovetaije, Make up @makeupbyashsimmons," she captioned her post.

Read more: Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan a sight to behold in stunning silver 'Tom Ford' dress during Elton John's Oscars party

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas