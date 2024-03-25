Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula both chose the Greek's girlfriend Paula Badosa as their preferred salsa partner in a fun interaction during the 2024 Miami Open, while Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena radiated joy as they shared a warm embrace against a beautiful ocean view.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula both opt for Greek's girlfriend Paula Badosa as salsa partner in fun interaction

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula both expressed interest in having Greek's girlfriend Paula Badosa as their preferred salsa partner in a light-hearted interview during the 2024 Miami Open.

Tsitsipas, who has been in a relationship with the Spaniard since May 2023, was the first to express his desire to have Badosa as his salsa partner, citing their relationship and her dance skills as reasons for his choice.

"I think you know the answer to who would I choose, Paula Badosa," Tsitsipas said.

However, Pegula, also showed interest in partnering with Badosa for a salsa performance, admiring her dance floor moves.

"I think I always see Paula dancing, she's got really good rhythm.. so that could be super fun," Pegula said.

Tsitsipas and Badosa both suffered a second-round exit in the tournament against Denis Shapovalov and Aryna Sabalenka, respectively. Pegula, on the other hand, is set to face off compatriot Emma Navarro in the Round of 16.

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena share warm embrace against oceanic backdrop

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shared a heartwarming picture of her sharing a warm embrace with the 24-time Grand Slam champion against the magnificent ocean backdrop on social media, captioning the image with a single red heart emoji.

"❤️ ," Jelena Djokovic captioned her Instagram post.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fondly look back on their Miami Open 2005 final

Roger Federer revisited his 2005 Miami Open final against Rafael Nadal.

In what was their second career face-off in the championship match of the 2005 Miami Open, Federer was bested by a then 18-year-old Nadal with a score of 2-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-1, in a match that lasted three hours and 43 minutes.

On Sunday (March 24), Federer took a trip down memory lane, sharing a clip that captured his memorable Miami title match against Rafael Nadal on Instagram.

"Feels like just yesterday 🤪 @rafaelnadal" Federer wrote.

Roger Federer's Instagram story

Nadal shared Federer's story on his Instagram account, and captioned it:

"It was... almost. 😅 @rogerfederer"

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story

Casper Ruud voices concern over poor service standards at the 2024 Miami Open

Casper Ruud voiced his frustration to the chair umpire regarding the inadequate treatment of players at the Miami Open.

In his second-round match against Luca Van Assche, the Norwegian addressed the chair umpire about the subpar service standards at the tournament, expressing dissatisfaction with the shortage of towels, cold water, and insufficient seating for kit changes.

"There's been no towels, no cold water, and just a plastic chair to change. This is a joke. And you know why it is, because the tournament is too cheap to put up something good for the players. The players come here every year to play, to put on a show in front of tens of thousands of people and then they treat us like this," Ruud said.

While Ruud recognized these issues were beyond the umpire’s control, he urged the umpire to convey these concerns to the organizers, expressing disappointment over the lack of action on previous complaints.

"Go to trailer for five minutes in a room with nothing and just a plastic chair to change. Maybe they can put some towels, maybe some cold water for the players' comfort. And it's not your fault. I'm just saying how bad it is," Ruud said.

"No, I know you didn't know but I'm telling you now. And you have to take it on today to whoever is charge, Andrea, Massimo, whoever. Because every time the players complain, nothing happens," he added.

Ruud went on to defeat Van Assche 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-1 before defeating 27th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Here, he will face 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry, with the winner facing either third seed Daniil Medvedev or Dominik Koepfer in the quarterfinals.

Garbine Muguruza gives a peek into her tennis practice session amidst year-long absence from the tour

Garbine Muguruza made a comeback to the tennis court after being away for over a year. The Spaniard took a break from tennis in January last year, following her first-round loss to Linda Noskova at the 2023 Lyon Open.

Muguruza recently shared glimpses of her time at a resort in Mauritius on Instagram, including photos of her on a tennis court.

"Sunset tennis in Mauritius," Muguruza wrote.

Garbine Muguruza's Instagram Stories

