Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Carlos Alcaraz gets real about his love life; Ben Shelton overcomes his Mexican heartbreak, and more

Carlos Alcaraz hilariously commented about his love life. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina enjoyed some time off with her family.

Ad

In other news, Ben Shelton posted a story on his Instagram story after the disappointing Mexican Open loss. Also, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend continued her tennis training.

On that note, here are the top trending pop internet news:

Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he feels about being single

Carlos Alcaraz hilariously revealed his relationship status on Instagram. The Spanish star replied to a user who suggested that the World No. 3 had a girlfriend.

Ad

Trending

In an Instagram clip, Alcaraz revealed that he carried a sweatshirt, an electric razor, and a pool float everywhere he went. When a fan asked if he travels with his girlfriend, Alcaraz replied that he had yet to find that person and hated being reminded of it.

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram

"Don’t remind me how lonely I am," he joked, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

Ad

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he really feels about his "lonely" single life and absence of girlfriend in amusing exchange

Elina Svitolina spends time with her family

Elina Svitolina is enjoying her time with family after a disappointing loss in Dubai. The WTA star posted a picture of her family on her Instagram story, featuring her daughter Shai.

Svitolina married Gael Monfils in 2021 and welcomed a baby girl in 2022. The Ukrainian star often posts about her daughter on Instagram, and her latest picture was of the two of them engaging in a playful walk. Svitolina was seen wearing a black jacket while her little one wore a jacket with a small backpack and a little cap.

Ad

Elina Svitolina's Instagram story

Read more: Elina Svitolina shows off her daughter Skai's adorable fashion as the little one joins her mother on her electric scooter

Ad

Ben Shelton posts after his Mexico Open exit

Ben Shelton posted about his current state of mind on his Instagram story after his early exit at the Mexico Open. The American star lost in the second round against David Goffin in straight sets.

Shelton posted a picture on Instagram suggesting that he is resting and recovering for the rest of the season. He uploaded a picture of scenes with mountains and greenery with the caption:

Ad

"Feels good."

Read more: Ben Shelton gets over his Acapulco heartbreak with 2-word message ahead of Indian Wells

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend continues her tennis training

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend continued her tennis practice as she took to the court in a stylish outfit. Ayan Broomfield wore a stylish kit with a pink-grip Wilson's racket and a 'Big Foe' sipper.

Broomfield took to Instagram to share her fitness routine with her followers. The Canadian posted a picture highlighting her racket's butt-cap carrying her initial 'B'.

Ad

Ayan Broomfield Instagram's story

Read more: Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield continues tennis training, vows to take the "biggest risks" in her life

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback