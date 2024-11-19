Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Emma Raducanu 'crops' Carlos Alcaraz out; Serena Williams discloses her sweet tradition that ultimately tires daughter Olympia

British tennis star Emma Raducanu hilariously edited out Carlos Alcaraz in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals photo. In other tennis-related news, tennis legend Serena Williams discussed a heartwarming tradition of writing letters to her seven-year-old daughter Olympia whenever she's away from home.

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt embraced the pickleball craze. Sebastian Korda showed up to cheer for his sister Nelly as she clinched victory at The ANNIKA golf tournament in Florida.

Also, the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team pulled a hilarious trick on Rafael Nadal for a group photo ahead of the Spaniard's retirement. Matteo Berrettini humorously photoshopped Jannik Sinner into Italy's Davis Cup photo amid the latter's absence.

Trending

On that note, here's a recap of today's trending pop moments in tennis:

Emma Raducanu crops out Carlos Alcaraz in BJK Cup Finals picture

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were seen interacting during a lighthearted off-court moment as they crossed paths in Malaga. They are representing their respective nations in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and Davis Cup Finals.

In a picture shared on social media, Raducanu was seen tossing an American football as Alcaraz walked by, smiling, and the pair exchanged a few words.

Checkout the pictures and video of their interaction here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, when Raducanu shared the photo on her Instagram story, she cropped the Spanish tennis star out, despite him being visible in the original image.

Checkout the picture here:

Emma Raducanu's Instagram story/@emmaraducanu

Emma Raducanu's Team Great Britain defeated Germany and Canada to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jaean Cup Finals, where they will take on Slovakia for a spot in the championship match with Italy.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is a part of Team Spain, who will take on Team Netherlands on November 19. The World No. 3 will face Tallon Griekspoor in their second singles match in the group tie.

Read More: "Emma Raducanu's tired of the s**t y'all keep cooking up";"Carlos Alcaraz cannot sleep today" - Fans amused by Brit's cropped BJK Cup Finals picture

Serena Williams shares heartwarming letter-writing ritual for daughter Olympia

Serena Williams has shared that she writes letters for her daughter Olympia whenever she's away from home.

On Monday, November 18, the American tennis icon posted on X (formerly Twitter) about this habit, explaining how she hides letters for her seven-year-old daughter before traveling. The post included a short video of her writing several letters. The 43-year-old amusingly noted that Olympia might not fully appreciate the gesture.

"If I ever have to go out of town I make sure I write a lot of letters for Olympia to find. Under her bed, in her classroom, in her backpack, at dinner, at breakfast. I think ultimately she gets tired of me," Williams wrote.

Read More: Serena Williams reveals her endearing letter-writing tradition for daughter Olympia whenever she has to travel

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt explores pickleball

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt shared a peek of her visit to a pickleball court. Jaden, who pitches for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League, has been dating Holt for over two years.

Holt posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing Jaden Agassi playing pickleball under bright lights at night.

Checkout the picture here:

Jaden Agassi's girlfriend Catherine Holt's Instagram story/@catherinemholtt

Read More: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt shows interest in new racket sport, and it's not tennis

Sebastian Korda surprises sister Nelly at The ANNIKA golf tournament victory

American tennis star Sebastian Korda surprised his sister, Nelly Korda, by showing up to support her as she secured her seventh title of the season at The ANNIKA golf tournament in Florida.

LPGA World No. 1 Nelly Korda began the day tied for second but impressively made five consecutive birdies to finish three strokes ahead.

Sebastian Korda arrived at the Pelican Golf Club just in time to cheer his sister on. After her historic win, Nelly Korda joyfully embraced her brother, thrilled by his unexpected presence.

Checkout the video and picture here:

Sebastian Korda, sidelined since his second-round loss at the 2024 US Open, recently underwent surgery to treat elbow problems.

Read More: Nelly Korda's brother Sebastian Korda adorably surprises 'GOAT' sister, golf star revels in clinching The ANNIKA in his presence

Australian BJK Cup team hilariously tricked Rafael Nadal into a group photo

Rafael Nadal was playfully tricked into a group photo by the Australian team at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga.

Before their quarterfinal match against Slovakia, Australian tennis players Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, and Olivia Gadecki waited outside the practice court, planning to get Nadal in a photo as a keepsake with his Davis Cup farewell approaching. They posed as if already taking a photo, and when Nadal walked by, they called him over, and he happily joined for a few pictures.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Team Australia's Billie Jean King Cup Final campaign was ended by Slovakia, who won 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, will join Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, and captain David Ferrer to represent Spain.

They will face the Netherlands on November 19 for a spot in the semifinals, potentially against either Germany or Canada. The Spanish tennis legend is set to play the first singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Read More: Rafael Nadal tricked into posing for a group picture by Australian BJK Cup team in Malaga ahead of his farewell

Matteo Berrettini hilariously photoshops Jannik Sinner into Italy's Davis Cup team photo

Matteo Berrettini humorously photoshopped Jannik Sinner into Italy's team photo at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals welcome event. Ahead of the event, which featured a team gala at the Malaga Museum, Team Italy was missing Sinner, who was in Turin celebrating his first ATP Finals win.

Berrettini solved the absence by adding a photoshopped image of Sinner holding the ATP Finals trophy, standing with the rest of the team.

"Jannik Sinner forgot the suit," Berrettini joked.

Defending champions Italy include Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti, Andrea Vavassori, Simone Bolelli, and captain Filippo Volandri. The home team will take on Argentina in the quarterfinals on November 21.

Read More: Matteo Berrettini hilariously photoshops Jannik Sinner in Italy's Davis Cup 2024 team photo as ATP Finals champ fails to make it in time for gala

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback