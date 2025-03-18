Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya amused by Katie Boulter's teasing; Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz enjoys fun outing, and more

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya replied to Katie Boulter's playful comments on Instagram. Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard picked up a tennis racquet again after taking a break from pickleball.

Ad

In other news, Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz enjoyed a fun outing with her friends. Also, Holger Rune's mom replied to his emotional speech after losing the Indian Wells final.

On that note, here are today's top trending pop news:

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya drops a comment on Katie Boulter's post

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya replied to Katie Boulter's comment on Instagram. The British star posted a comment on a picture with fiancee Alex de Minaur and playfully trolled the Aussie star for his 'snoring'.

Ad

Trending

Boulter and de Minaur started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in December of 2024. On Sunday, De Minaur posted a picture of the duo, which received a comment from his girlfriend Boulter.

"Been a loooong 5 years of snoring 🥱 ," Katie Boulter commented.

Anna Kalinskaya left a one-word reaction to the comment:

"HAHAHA," Kalinskaya replied.

Anna Kalinskaya's comment

Read more: Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya reacts to Katie Boulter poking fun at fiancé Alex de Minaur's 'snoring' on 5th anniversary

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard takes a break from Pickleball and returns to tennis

Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after taking a break from Pickleball. The Canadian star posted a story on her Instagram account of practicing with a tennis racquet on the court.

Bouchard has lost a lot of points and has fallen to World No. 1000 in the WTA rankings. On Monday, the former Wimbledon runner-up engaged in a duel with former ATP star, Jack Sock, and shared a post on her Instagram story.

Ad

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram story

Read more: Having fallen to World No. 1000, Eugenie Bouchard gives a break to pickleball duties to pick up tennis racket once again

Ad

Andre Agassi's daughter enjoys a fun outing with her friends

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz spent some time with her friends on a gateway. The 21-year-old enjoyed her newly customized RAM truck as she came across two adorable donkeys.

Jaz Agassi frequently posts about her life on social media, and on Monday, the American posted about her trip and posed through a sunroof with a stunning mountain backdrop in the background.

Ad

Jaz Agassi's story

Read more: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz indulges her love for animals during fun outing with a friend in her custom RAM truck

Ad

Holger Rune's mother reacts to Dane's emotional speech after Indian Wells loss

Holger Rune's mother Aneke reacted to the Dane's speech after his heartbreaking loss at the Indian Wells final. Rune lost the final in straight sets against Jack Draper. After his defeat, the Dane got emotional while talking about his family. The young star addressed his family back home and added that they mean everything to him.

Ad

"I also want to say thanks to my family back home. They mean everything to me," Holger Rune said.

Rune's mother, Aneke reacted to his comments via Instagram, saying that her son is on the right track to win major titles soon after a tough end to the last season.

"You are most definitely on the right track," she wrote.

Holger Rune Instagram

Read more: Holger Rune's mother Aneke sends clear message after his tearful Indian Wells loss

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi