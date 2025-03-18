Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya amused by Katie Boulter's teasing; Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz enjoys fun outing, and more

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya replied to Katie Boulter's playful comments on Instagram. Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard picked up a tennis racquet again after taking a break from pickleball.
In other news, Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz enjoyed a fun outing with her friends. Also, Holger Rune's mom replied to his emotional speech after losing the Indian Wells final.
On that note, here are today's top trending pop news:
Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya drops a comment on Katie Boulter's post
Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya replied to Katie Boulter's comment on Instagram. The British star posted a comment on a picture with fiancee Alex de Minaur and playfully trolled the Aussie star for his 'snoring'.
Boulter and de Minaur started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in December of 2024. On Sunday, De Minaur posted a picture of the duo, which received a comment from his girlfriend Boulter.
"Been a loooong 5 years of snoring 🥱 ," Katie Boulter commented.
Anna Kalinskaya left a one-word reaction to the comment:
"HAHAHA," Kalinskaya replied.
Eugenie Bouchard takes a break from Pickleball and returns to tennis
Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after taking a break from Pickleball. The Canadian star posted a story on her Instagram account of practicing with a tennis racquet on the court.
Bouchard has lost a lot of points and has fallen to World No. 1000 in the WTA rankings. On Monday, the former Wimbledon runner-up engaged in a duel with former ATP star, Jack Sock, and shared a post on her Instagram story.
Andre Agassi's daughter enjoys a fun outing with her friends
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz spent some time with her friends on a gateway. The 21-year-old enjoyed her newly customized RAM truck as she came across two adorable donkeys.
Jaz Agassi frequently posts about her life on social media, and on Monday, the American posted about her trip and posed through a sunroof with a stunning mountain backdrop in the background.
Holger Rune's mother reacts to Dane's emotional speech after Indian Wells loss
Holger Rune's mother Aneke reacted to the Dane's speech after his heartbreaking loss at the Indian Wells final. Rune lost the final in straight sets against Jack Draper. After his defeat, the Dane got emotional while talking about his family. The young star addressed his family back home and added that they mean everything to him.
"I also want to say thanks to my family back home. They mean everything to me," Holger Rune said.
Rune's mother, Aneke reacted to his comments via Instagram, saying that her son is on the right track to win major titles soon after a tough end to the last season.
"You are most definitely on the right track," she wrote.
