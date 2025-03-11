Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Paula Badosa teases boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas over 'bandana mark'; Taylor Fritz enamored by girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Indian Wells outfit, and more

Paula Badosa teased her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas over bandana mark. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka relaxed at home after her Indian Wells exit, losing to Camila Osorio in the opening round.
In other news, Taylor Fritz was in awe of his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Indian Wells outfit. Also, Nick Kyrgios dropped a two-word reaction on his girlfriend Costeen's latest post.
On that note, here are today's top trending pop moments:
Paula Badosa teases her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas about his bandana mark
Paula Badosa teased her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas with a funny caption for their latest selfie. The tennis couple are currently competing at the Indian Wells 2025.
Recently, Badosa took to Instagram and shared a selfie while making an amusing comment about Tsitsipas' use of a bandana during his matches. The Spaniard claimed that she often requests the Greek ATP star to apply sunscreen, but the bandana mark never goes away.
"No matter how much sunscreen I tell him to put on, he'll still have the bandana mark."
Read more: Paula Badosa can't help but wonder about boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' "bandana mark" in their new selfie despite her persistent requests
Naomi Osaka returns home after her Indian Wells disappointment
Naomi Osaka is back home and enjoying a relaxing schedule after her Indian Wells heartbreak. The Japanese star lost in the first-round at the Indian Wells, claiming it was the 'worst match of her career.'
After almost two days after her defeat, Osaka shared a story on her Instagram account showing glimpses of her relaxing getaway. The former World No. 1 dropped a one-word caption as she cherished a rehabilitating schedule.
"Pain," Osaka wrote.
Read more: Naomi Osaka finds solace at home after Indian Wells heartbreak
Taylor Fritz drops a comment on his girlfriend's Morgan Riddle's IG post
Taylor Fritz was left in awe of his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Indian Wells outfit. The American influencer was seen cheering on the World No. 4 from the stands during the BNP Paribas Open.
Riddle showcased the outfits she wore for the Indian Wells tournament on her Instagram account. Fritz dropped a two-word reaction to the post that read:
“God damn 🔥"
Read more: Taylor Fritz drops 2-word flattering reaction as girlfriend Morgan Riddle steals the spotlight with Indian Wells outfit
Nick Kyrgios leaves a comment on his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi's picture
Nick Kyrgios dropped a comment on his girlfriend's latest post on Instagram. Costeen Hatzi was seen posing with a luxury Chanel bag on the sidewalks of Beverly Hills.
Hatzi was dressed in a white t-shirt, black skirt and black cardigan as she indulged in some 'retail therapy' in Beverly Hills. She completed her outfit with a Chanel bag and sunglasses.
Nick Kyrgios left a two-word comment on his girlfriend's picture and wrote :
“Wild caption 🕒👀"
Read more: Nick Kyrgios drops 2-word reaction to girlfriend Costeen Hatzi indulging in ‘retail therapy’